Jazz Festival Presents: The Black Radio Experience - Lineup, ticket prices, & all you need to know

Jazz Festival Presents: The Black Radio Experience is scheduled to be held from August 30, 2024, to September 1, 2024, at the Meritage Resort & Spa in Napa Valley, California.

The event is being hosted by Sway Calloway and guided by the vision of Robert Glasper. It was announced by Blue Note Jazz Festival via a post on its official Instagram account on May 15, 2024.

Three-day passes will be available starting May 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Passes are priced at $499 for the general category, $699 for the general plus category, $1099 for the general plus category, and $450 for the after-party passes.

There will also be Skybox Suites available upon inquiry. Additionally, parking passes are priced at $275 for regular and $150 for shuttle passes, respectively (both require festival passes for access).

Hotel packages are also available, with prices ranging from $2250 to $3400 per person, with additional taxes and fees applicable. Dining experiences are available at $399 plus taxes for a 3-day pass breakfast and dinner buffets, along with several other options.

Jazz Festival Presents: The Black Radio Experience lineup

Jazz Festival Presents: The Black Radio Experience lineup is given below:

Robert Glasper with Musiq Soulchild and Marsha Ambrosius

John Legend

Jill Scott

Andre 3000

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Andra Day

Ledisi

Common & Pete Rock

Marcus Miller

Cimafunk

Tank & The Bangas

Madlib

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Christian McBride

Terrace Martin

Eric Roberson

Derrick Hodge

Joel Ross

Kendrick Scott

RC & The Gritz

Speaking about the festival, Robert Glasper stated in a general press statement on May 14, 2024:

“Every year our festival in Napa brings a unique vibe, and this year we are bringing you the Black Radio Experience during Labor Day weekend with a dope list of artists for an exclusive hang."

Also speaking in a general press statement, the director of Blue Note, Alex Kurland, stated:

"This year’s event promises an even more boutique, intimate, and exclusive vibe than ever before, presenting an unparalleled caliber of iconic artists. Robert Glasper’s vision and inspiration shape the talent and tone of the entire experience."

The official blurb regarding Jazz Festival Presents: The Black Radio Experience states that the upcoming event will be an experience of Black culture and music, with it stating:

"The Blue Note Jazz Festival’s Black Radio Experience is a celebration of the rich tapestry of Black culture. It’s the power of music transcending boundaries and forging new bonds, with Napa Valley as its canvas. We’re taking you on an unforgettable journey featuring food, wine, comedy - and of course - great music and vibes."

Jazz Festival Presents: The Black Radio Experience will be headlined by John Legend, Jill Scott, and André 3000. John Legend will perform at the main Blue Note Festival as well as The Black Radio Experience in concurrence with his An Evening with John Legend tour, which is scheduled to be held until September 10, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States.

Jill Scott is currently scheduled to perform at the Roots Picnic 2024 Festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The festival is also set to feature performances by Marsha Ambrosius and October London, among others.

Lastly, André 3000 also has several festival performances ahead of his performance at the Jazz Festival Presents: The Black Radio Experience, including at the Montreux Jazz Festival, Newport Jazz Festival 2024, and Øyafestivalen 2024.