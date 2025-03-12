"Let the music speak, not the drama" — Internet reacts to Offset and Lil Tjay trading shots at each other over $10K gambling dispute

Reigniting a feud that reportedly began in January 2025, Lil Tjay took a dig at Offset through an Instagram post on March 11, 2025. In the caption of his IG post, Lil Tjay wrote:

"I could never be broke like set running off making smoke over lunch money.... ima have ta smoke on a hunnit streams for it get to all that 😭😭🤦🏾‍♂️ but yeaaa free smoke tomorrow for 🥷🏽s."

Previously, Tjay accused the Need It rapper whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, of owing him $10,000 due to a gambling debt. The rapper's mention in Tjay's recent Instagram post is reportedly a dig concerning the same. Cephus commented on Lil Tjay's Instagram post and wrote:

"@liltjay let's hit on live I'll fly to you this ain't gone stop ya fell off allegations"

In another comment, Cephus mentioned:

"Meet me I. Newyor [in New York] And give me a one on live."

While Lil Tjay deleted Cephus's comments, netizens on X quickly shared their thoughts on the feud. Urging the rappers to end the beef and release new music instead, a user on X tweeted:

"Just ain't my business. Let the music speak, not the drama."

Expand Tweet

"2 fallen off rappers talking to eachother they sad ash" an X user commented

"Ik offset not talking on falling off allegations 😭" an internet user mentioned

Some netizens remarked on the age difference between Cephus, who is 33 years old, and Lil Tjay, who is 23:

"So he ain’t too old to be doing this" an X user tweeted

"10 year difference" an internet user stated

Additionally, internet users acknowledged the Clout rapper's response to Lil Tjay:

"Lol, this is whack. Especially for Offset" a netizen commented.

"Offset wasn't holding back in the comments" another netizen remarked

What allegations did Lil Tjay levy against Offset? Gambling-debt claim feud explored

In a Twitch stream on January 8, 2025, Lil Tjay responded to a question about the beef between him and Cephus and alleged that the latter was struggling financially and had a gambling addiction.

“Why I diss Offset? Offset is broke. I’ll tell y’all a true story: I seen the n*gga in the casino. He was popped, he was panicking. He was asking random people for Cash Apps. He was broke.

“I don’t know what happened, nobody was answering his phone calls. He was trying to run up, chasing, chasing, chasing. He must have a gambling addiction.”

Lil Tjay further claimed that Cephus borrowed $5,000 from him and hadn't paid it back, stating that he sees "13 bands in loans." Tjay mentioned that he doesn't know who got paid back that day, hinting at the possibility that the rapper also borrowed funds from other people. Tjay also alleged that Cephus had "ducked" him for a long time, adding that he is only 23 years old.

While Cephus took a dig at Lil Tjay's claims this time, the rapper did not comment on or acknowledge Tjay's earlier allegations about gambling addiction and debt.

