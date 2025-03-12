Lil Tjay vs Offset: Who has the bigger net worth?

While sharing a carousel of images online, Lil Tjay brought up Offset’s lingering unpaid loan. Seemingly addressing the latter directly, the New York emcee wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that he would never run away when he owes somebody “lunch money.” Offset has since taken to the social networking site to respond to the rapper as well.

On March 11, Lil Tjay shared a series of images, showing off his wealth. The post included pictures of luxurious bags, sparkling watches, and a Balenciaga hoodie and sweatpants set. The In My Head crooner wrote in the caption:

“I could never be broke like set running off making smoke over lunch money.... ima have ta smoke on a hunnit streams for it get to all that 😭😭🤦🏾‍♂️ but yeaaa free smoke tomorrow for 🥷🏽s.”

After catching wind of the post through DJ Akademiks, Offset responded in the Instagram post’s comment section, writing:

“Let’s hit on live I’ll fly to you this ain’t gone stop ya fell off allegations… Meet me I. Newyor. And give me a one on live”

It is worth noting that Offset boasts a higher net worth of $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The website also reported that Lil Tay has an estimated fortune of $6 million.

Exploring Offset and Lil Tjay’s fortune as duo spat online over alleged unpaid loan

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, grew up in a middle-class family in Georgia. He amassed his fortune through his former group Migos, which included his cousin Quavo and the late rapper Takeoff, who was Cephus' uncle. The group released their first mixtape, Juung Season, in 2011 and gained notoriety with their 2013 single Versace.

The group became one of the highest-earning music groups in the world, with a combined earning of $25 million between 2017 and 2018.

Other than collaborating with his family, Cephus has worked with rappers such as 21 Savage, Cardi B, J. Cole, Gunna, and Big Rube, among others. He has also released his own music.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the rest of his fortune comes from business ventures and advertising campaigns. He has appeared in advertisements for brands like Lavati, Bryce Barnes, and Gosha Rubchinskiy.

In August 2019, he announced that he was also an investor in Esports’ FaZe clan. His acting stints have also contributed to his wealth, with appearances in shows like Atlanta, SKRRT with Offset, and NCIS: Los Angeles, among others.

The website further revealed that his net worth includes a $5.5 million mansion in Atlanta, which he purchased alongside Cardi B in December 2019.

Meanwhile, Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, became a popular figure in the music industry after releasing his initial tracks on SoundCloud. As per Celebrity Net Worth, his hit tracks like Resume and Brothers garnered the attention of Columbia Records in 2018, subsequently leading to him being signed by the label.

It appears that most of his fortune comes from his music. As per Spotify, he has over 13 million monthly listeners. The rapper frequently showcases his wealth on Instagram, sharing pictures of his watch collection that includes Patek Philippe watches and him flying private.

The feud between the two started in January when Lil Tjay appeared on a Twitch livestream and alleged that Offset was in debt and had a gambling addiction.

