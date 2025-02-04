"Most overrated musician of all time" — Clay Travis reacts to Beyonce getting 8 more Grammy’s than Michael Jackson and Taylor Swift combined

Halo singer Beyonce became the first Black woman to win Album of the Year in the 21st Century at the 2025 Grammys held on February 2, 2025. The singer, who is the most awarded and nominated artist in the history of Grammys, won the award for her album Cowboy Carter.

American writer and lawyer Clay Travis took to X on February 4, 2025, to comment on Beyonce's recent Grammy win, which made her possess eight more Grammys than Michael Jackson and Taylor Swift combined. Travis attached a video of his opinion and tweeted:

"This is insanity. Beyonce is legit the most overrated musician of all time."

In the video, Clay Travis mentioned that the idea of winning a Grammy is "to reward the best." According to him, for many musicians, winning the award means their work is appreciated at the highest, and they matter in the music industry.

Travis added that the notion of an artist theoretically pouring their heart and soul into their work, making it the best anyone has done, didn't hold for Beyonce, especially in country music.

He alleged that the singer's Grammy win was DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) at play. He mentioned that his allegations might be taken in the light of racism. Clay Travis further added that one didn't need to be a musical genius to know that Micheal Jackson'sThriller and Bey's Cowboy Carter "are nothing at all remotely similar."

The writer mentioned that Bey's award is a "DEI focussed award," and she hasn't been discriminated against but rather rewarded more than any other artist for being a Black woman.

"It's been many, many years": Beyonce mentions in acceptance speech at the 2025 Grammys

Beyonce was recognized at the 2025 Grammys for her eighth album, Cowboy Carter. However, the singer was nominated for the category on four separate occasions. When her name was announced as the Album of the Year category winner, the Single Ladies singer embraced her daughter, Blue Ivy, and her husband, Jay-Z, before walking to the stage to give her acceptance speech.

Moreover, the award was presented to the singer by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Beyonce dedicated the award to Linda Martell, who was the first black woman to perform solo at the Grand Ole Opry and features on multiple songs from the Cowboy Carter album.

In her acceptance speech, the singer said:

"I just feel very full and very honoured. It's been many, many years. I hope we just keep pushing forward [and] opening doors. God bless y'all. Thank you so much."

Additionally, the singer won the Best Country Album award. Beyonce expressed surprise when her name was called out as the winner of the category, and she mentioned that she wasn't expecting it in her acceptance speech. Bey also thanked the "incredible country artists" who voted for the award.

In other news, Beyonce did not receive a single nomination at the Country Music Awards, despite being the first Black woman to have a No. 1 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart with her track Texas Hold 'Em from the Cowboy Carter album.

