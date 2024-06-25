Ms. Lauryn Hill and Fugees’ ‘Miseducation Anniversary’ tour 2024: Presale code, new dates, venues, & all you need to know

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Fugees’ ‘Miseducation Anniversary’ tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 9, 2024, to October 22, 2024, in venues across North America, Europe, and the UK. The tour's new dates come after the singer had to postpone the original dates in November 2023 due to vocal strain.

Artist presale for Ms. Lauryn Hill's tour starts on June 26, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time and can be accessed with the code MLH. A Live Nation presale starts the following day, June 27, 2024, at the same time, which can be accessed with the code CHORD.

General tickets will be released on June 28, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time. All tickets will be available through vendors such as Ticketmaster or via the singer's website. Ms. Lauryn Hill announced the new tour via a post on her official X page on June 24, 2024.

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Fugees’ ‘Miseducation Anniversary’ tour 2024 dates and venues

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Fugees’ ‘Miseducation Anniversary’ tour 2024 dates and venues are listed below:

August 9, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 11, 2024 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 16, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Lakewood Amphitheatre

August 18, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

August 21, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TD Pavilion at The Mann

August 23, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

August 25, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

August 28, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

August 30, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 31, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

September 4, 2024 – Huntsville, Alabama at The Orion Amphitheater

September 6, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

September 7, 2024 – Houston, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 13, 2024 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 15, 2024 – Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 17, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

September 20, 2024 – Wantagh, New York at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

September 21, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

October 12, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-op Live

October 14, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

October 18, 2024 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

October 22, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

Ms. Lauryn Hill is bringing along her fellow Fugees members Pras Michel and Wyclef Jean, as well as YG Marley and other yet-to-be announced special guests on the tour.

Ms. Lauryn Hill is pairing up with the MLH fund for the tour, which will see $2 from every ticket sold go to the fund that benefits organizations providing mental health, women's wellness, and other related resources.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is Ms. Lauryn Hill's debut album and turns 27 this year, having been first released on August 25, 1998. The album debuted as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart and won Album of the Year as well as Best R&B Album at the 1999 Grammy Awards. The album is the first hip-hop album to ever win the award.

The album also won the R&B Album of the Year award at the 1998 Billboard Music Awards. The album was inducted into the Grammy Awards Hall of Fame in 2024, alongside albums such as Appetite for Destruction by Guns N Roses.