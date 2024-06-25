 "Name 5 Jay Z songs without Beyoncé" — Fans react to Jay-Z topping Forbes' 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list

On March 16, 2024, Forbes dropped a list of the 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time placing Jay-Z on No.1 position. While the list was released a few months ago, it recently went viral after an X user posted it on June 22, 2024.

Rap fans were quick to express their opinion on the same and one of the X users questioned:

"Name 5 Jay Z songs without Beyonce 😳👀"

"It looks like they just threw names in their and called it a day" a person wrote on X.

"Probably the worst list I’ve ever seen in my life," another netizen commented.

One of the netizens also referred to the information of Jay-Z being the richest rapper in the world with a net worth of $2 billion (as per Celebrity Net Worth).

"Just cause jay z is richest doesn’t mean he’s the #1 greatest rapper of all time chi (Jay-z) can we be so fr," a person wrote.

"Jay z is not supposed to be in top 5 bro," an X user mentioned.

"I can’t take this list seriously where they have Jay Z at 1 and Cardi B in the Top 50," another comment read.

Despite mixed reactions from fans, the 24-time Grammy Award winner continues to be one of the most popular and respected names in the music arena.

"Jay-Z is one of the most towering figures in the rap industry today" — Forbes describes the rapper in its 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list

The Forbes website mentioned the list of the 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time and described what makes them stand on a particular number. The list comprised Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, J. Cole and Tupac in the top five positions after Jay.

Giving Jay the topmost position, the publication stated:

"Jay-Z is one of the most towering figures in the rap industry today, not just for his musical abilities (or being married to Beyoncé) but for his business prowess through Roc-A-Fella Records as well."

The publication also addressed how Jay used music as a way out of poverty and violence and became popular as an artist before co-launching Roc-A-Fella record label in 1994. After this, he opened a full-service entertainment agency called Roc Nation in 2008.

His career "began to blast off" after the release of his debut album Reasonable Doubt in 1996 which showcased his talent in wordplay, original flow, and potential to create lyrical anthems. Moreover, Jay-Z was also the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper earns $70-80 million from music royalties, touring, and his business ventures. Jay first became a billionaire by himself in June 2019, owing to record sales and investments in brands like D'Usse cognac, Tidal, and Armand de Brignac champagne.

While Jay-Z clinched the first spot in Forbes's 50 Greatest Rappers of all time list, he was also given the same honor in 2023 by Billboard. He has 14 Billboard 200 albums ranking number 1 and more than 140 million records sold worldwide.