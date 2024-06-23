“Haters evade logic to be haters”- Internet debates over reports of Kendrick Lamar hiring Sheriff's Deputies to security team for MV shoot in Compton

Kendrick Lamar is expected to start filming his new music video in the upcoming days. While the news has made fans excited, it is creating headlines for another reason. The video will be filmed throughout Compton and the rapper has reportedly hired sheriff deputies as part of his security during the shoot.

Notably, Lamar's production company has approached the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to ensure his safety and the deputies would be allegedly paid $120 per hour as part of their duty. However, the sheriff's department has not shared any statement on the same.

Although the reason behind adding tight security around Lamar remains unknown, the report received a mixed reaction from the public on social media. Fans were spotted taking Kendrick Lamar's side and one of them also wrote:

"Why would a rapper not have armed security, police officers, and a safe environment for everybody involved? Haters evade logic to be haters it's weird."

A few people were in support considering the incidents where rappers have been targeted in the last few years. They even referred to Nipsey Hussle who was shot dead in 2019.

"Um, remember what happened to Nipsey," a user wrote.

"Nipsey was in his own hood too. These streets don't love anyone at all," another user wrote.

"Nipsey, dolph, xxx… like what are we doing criticizing a man for protecting himself when he's in an industry that's historically been filled with targeted/senseless violence," said one person.

While some poked fun at Kendrick Lamar for taking such a step, others pointed out that having security is the norm for any celebrity.

"He literally has to have security if he wants to do the video it also lets him escape a lawsuit if something was to happen," a reaction reads.

"Celebrities hire security every day tf y'all mad about," another reaction reads.

"I guarantee this guy has never been to Compton," one person wrote.

Similar reactions were posted on X (formerly Twitter), which said they need such security to film at any location.

"Standard practice for video production, they're legally bound to do it in order to get a permit," a user mentioned.

"There is haters always lurking around," another user mentioned.

Lamar is yet to confirm the kind of music video he is shooting for. However, fans have speculated that it could allegedly be for Not Like Us.

Kendrick Lamar asks for Tupac Shakur's ring from Drake

Kendrick Lamar and Drake were trending on social media this year due to their beef where the rappers released multiple singles, targeting each other's personal lives. While the dispute has ended, fans from both sides are still allegedly trying to determine the winner.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is ready to give some respect to Drake if the latter returns Tupac Shakur's ring. Lamar addressed the same during his latest concert, The Pop Out: Ken & Friends, on June 19, 2024, and changed a lyric of Euphoria by saying:

"Give me 2Pac ring back and I might give you a little respect."

The ring was bought by Drake in 2023 during an auction and paid $1 million for the same. The ring also features five carats of diamonds alongside cabochon rubies and Tupac Shakur was last spotted wearing it during the MTV Video Music Awards back in 1996.

The auction was organized at the New York-based Sotheby's in July last year and Drake also shared a glimpse of the ring on his Instagram Story and promoted his collaboration with Travis Scott. He wrote:

"Utopia out now meltdown."

On the other hand, Kendrick Lamar's concert was attended by well-known faces, including Tyler the Creator, LeBron James, and many others.