"The OG has spoken" — Fans react as Snoop Dogg crowns Kendrick Lamar "The King of the West Coast" 

Kendrick Lamar has been trending online after his recent event "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends" received positive feedback from the public. The concert was at The Forum on June 19, 2024, and various artists such as Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and more attended it.

However, Snoop Dogg was missing from the concert, leading to a lot of speculation among the public. The rapper responded to the same when he came live on his Instagram, saying that he did not find it necessary to attend the event since it was "motherf*cking cool."

Snoop Dogg also praised Kendrick Lamar's performance at the concert, describing it to be the best experience for the "West Coast." He also called Lamar the "King of the West Coast", adding that artists like Kendrick unite everyone. He further stated,

"I sat back and I watched it n*gga. I ain't have to be there to think that the sh*t was motherf*cking cool to major. That's cool [expletive]. I think it's a dub for the coas- I think that what K. Dot did for a lot of West Coast [expletive] last night was hard as f*ck, [expletive]."

The record producer then called Lamar his "brother." He continued, saying,

"We came up in this sh*t. Kendrick watched me do it. Them [expletive] had what they had way back then, and I helped [expletive] where I could help [expletive], and ain't nobody going to take that from your or deny that."

While the clip went viral on different platforms, netizens took to the comments section of The Shade Room's Instagram post to react to the same. One of them wrote:

"The OG has spoken. Kendrick won the beef."

The public continued to post similar reactions.

Kendrick Lamar performed on Not Like Us five times: List of guests and other details explained

While The Pop Out: Ken & Friends had a sold-out crowd, it additionally remained on the headlines for featuring a long list of guests that included well-known faces from the hip-hop industry.

The event ended with Kendrick Lamar performing on the diss track, Not Like Us, which was released during his beef with Drake. Lamar rapped the song five times, and he said this during his performance:

"Y'all ain't gonna let anyone disrespect the West Coast, huh? Oh y'all ain't gonna let nobody mock or imitate our legends, huh?"

Kendrick Lamar also changed the lyrics of Euphoria and Not Like Us at one point and performed his verse from the song, Like That, which was a collaboration between him, Future, and Metro Boomin. Apart from this, Lamar's performances on singles, including HUMBLE and Swimming Pools, were loved by the public.

Rappers and singers like Steve Lacy, YG, and Ty Dolla Sign attended the concert. A major highlight of the evening was Dr. Dre's performance, followed by Lamar's collaborations with artists such as Jay Rock and Schoolboy Q.

20+ artists appeared at the concert and while they clicked a picture together, Lamar described it as a form of "unity." He also mentioned:

"Everybody got fallen sons but we're right here, right now celebrating all of them, this sh*t is special."

The concert also marked Kendrick Lamar's first major event after his dispute with Drake. His last album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, came out in 2022 and he has not announced any new project until now.