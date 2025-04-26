"4 GNX's pulled up": Internet reacts to Dody6 apologizing to Kendrick Lamar days after cussing out the rapper

Hip-hop artist Dody6 apologized for dissing Kendrick Lamar after he revealed his current financial situation. The West Coast rapper admitted that he lost his house and is now "homeless" in a video that circulated on social media, like the one posted by X user @42daily on April 21, 2025.

He also addressed people suggesting that he should be better off financially after his collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on GNX. He said that working with Kendrick in Hey Now didn't "change sh*t" for him, adding:

"You act like that ni**a got a million dollars for that sh*t. The f*ck? Only thing a ni**a got is some clout and f*ck clout!"

However, in an April 25 screenshot shared by NFR Podcast on X, Dody6 was apologizing for calling Kendrick a b**ch, adding, "He Is Far FROM THAT & Ain't Did Nothing But Bless Me n My Life." His change of heart earned various reactions from netizens, including one suggesting that there were GNXs that pulled up.

"4 GNX's pull up," a user on X commented.

Other netizens joked about his change of heart, implying that there were phone calls made urging him to retract his initial statement or a "bump to the head" that might have knocked sense into him.

"Lol, phone calls were made behind the scenes and it was handled," an X user said.

"A couple of gentlemen paid him a nice visit," another X user commented.

"That bump to the head must of knocked some sense into him," an X user added.

Other commenters implied that dissing Kendrick Lamar was the "worst mistake" Dody6 made, adding that it would be "impossible" for him to collaborate with another big artist in the future.

"Bro fumbled the bad for all Indy Cali rappers in perpetuity. GNX ain't happening again lmao," a user on X commented.

"He made the worst mistake, it's gonna be impossible to have any other big someone reach out to him to make something," an X user added.

Dody6's catalog rose following his collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for GNX, Billboard says

Despite Dody6's initial comments about his GNX appearance not being worth anything other than clout, Billboard says otherwise. In a feature about Kendrick Lamar's guest rappers in the album, published on December 5, 2024, around a month after the album dropped, the outlet said that the featured LA rappers' were benefitting from the release.

Besides Kendrick's own wins on the charts, Billboard noted that the album also helped boost the catalogs of the LA rappers featured in GNX, one of which was Dody6. According to the outlet, the West Coast rapper and Kendrick Lamar's Hey Now peaked at No.5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was in the chart for 14 weeks.

Moreover, Billboard noted that a week after the release of GNX, Dody6's catalog saw a streaming uptick of more than 110%. It reportedly amounted to over 336,000 on-demand streams in the US. The same goes for other featured LA rappers, like Lefty, Azchike, and Hitta J3, who saw their catalogs get an 85%, 15%, and 149% increase in US streams, respectively, during the week after GNX's release.

Kendrick Lamar and Dody6's Hey Now is available on music streaming platforms.

