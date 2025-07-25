  • home icon
  "A self tutorial by him is needed"- Internet reacts to Harry Styles launching two new adult products under brand Pleasing

“A self tutorial by him is needed”- Internet reacts to Harry Styles launching two new adult products under brand Pleasing

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Jul 25, 2025 10:45 GMT
The BRIT Awards 2023 - Show
The BRIT Awards 2023 - Show (Image via Getty)

Harry Styles has launched two new adult wellness products under his lifestyle brand, Pleasing. These products are a part of his new category, Pleasing Yourself, designed as an extension of the brand launched in 2021.

The two new products include the Pleasing Double-Sided Vibrator and the Pleasing Lube. In the brand's official press release, they mentioned that the intention of the new category was to "explore s*xual wellness."

"For Pleasing, this category is not about provocation, trend-chasing, or prescription. It’s an invitation into a broader, more open conversation about s*x as a space of connection, expression, and self-awareness for all," the statement read.
Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Harry Styles' new products, with many being upset with the high prices. However, it is worth noting that the aforementioned prices are displayed in the Dominican peso currency. According to the brand's official US website, the vibrator costs $68 and the lubricant costs $25.

One user also quipped about the singer showing a demo of his own products and wrote:

"A self tutorial by him is needed or we aren't buying."
"WHY IS IT SO EXPENSIVE-," a user said.
"It’s $68 USD yall ❤️," another user clarified.
"First time i've heard of him having a brand and it being a s*x toys one," another user wrote.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on the adult wellness products.

"Did he test them on himself first?," a fan joked.
"That next album bout to be freaky as hell," another person chimed in.
"He’s doing everything but dropping new music," a netizen mentioned.

Harry Styles launched his wellness brand, Pleasing, in November 2021

Harry Styles Performs On His European Tour At AccorHotels Arena, Paris
Harry Styles Performs On His European Tour At AccorHotels Arena, Paris (Image via Getty)

Harry Styles first launched his lifestyle and wellness brand, Pleasing, in November 2021. The brand was designed as a gender-neutral one and focused on make-up and beauty products. Their first launch was a series of nail paints, inspired by his own manicures. During its release, Styles said:

"When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products I wanted to be sure they were something I would use. I didn't want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful."

In a 2021 cover story with Dazed, Harry Styles spoke more about Pleasing and how his nail art inspired him to go forward with the brand.

"It's starting with nail polish because that was kind of the birth of what it was for. Me seeing a color on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, 'Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.' It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish," he said.
Apart from nail polish, Pleasing also sells multiple other products, including lip products, fragrances, bags and apparel, and other beauty products. For their new adult wellness category, Pleasing Yourself, Harry Styles collaborated with s*x educator and author Zoe Ligon. The products are also premium and FDA-approved.

During the release of their new products, Harry Styles also announced Pleasing's collaboration with Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA). The motive includes a "broad effort to educate the public about s*xual health and wellness" using educational videos and other wellness products. PPFA worked alongside Pleasing to ensure that their new products include a clear instruction manual with transparency and clarity.

Harry Styles' brand is also collaborating with the association to create a series of wellness videos to promote s*x education and allow viewers and customers to make informed decisions about their personal lives. The singer will also make a financial contribution to PPFA and distribute special condoms produced by the brand to spread awareness.

Harry Styles' Pleasing is set to organize a three-day pop-up for its new products in New York City. The products will also be available on their official website from July 25, 2025.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
