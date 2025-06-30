Harry Styles reportedly spotted kissing an unknown person at Glastonbury

Harry Styles recently made headlines after he was spotted kissing an unknown woman at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival over the weekend. The singer attended the five-day festival held at Worthy Farm in Glastonbury with friends, including music producer Kid Harpoon. Notably, he was not part of the lineup of performers, which included Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan, and Rod Stewart, among others.

According to The Mirror, Harry Styles entered the VIP section of the festival at around 1:45 am on June 29, 2025, shortly followed by the woman, who arrived separately. Several onlookers claimed they saw the woman greet the 31-year-old singer with a kiss on the cheek. Following this, Styles and the woman began dancing and were spotted kissing as they danced.

In a statement to The Sun dated June 29, 2025, one onlooker claimed that the As It Was singer "only had eyes" for the woman as soon as she walked in, adding that the pair seemed like they had "known each other for a while."

“Harry only had eyes for this woman and sparks were flying as soon as they were together. Harry turned up with a few of his mates but as soon as she got there, they were almost inseparable. Just short of an hour after they arrived, they kissed in front of loads of other people and didn’t seem to care who was watching,” the source told the publication.

They continued:

“They both looked like they were having a brilliant time and appeared to have known each other for a while, as they were very familiar."

Harry Styles previously dated Taylor Russell

Harry Styles reportedly began dating Canadian actress and filmmaker Taylor Russell in 2023. However, according to The Sun, the couple decided to call it quits after hitting a "rough patch" following a trip to Japan in April 2024. A source told the publication that things became "strained" in their relationship, leading the couple to take "some time out."

“Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart. He’s been in America and she’s been in London. They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they’ve taken some time out."

The pair first sparked dating rumors after fans spotted them at the White Cube gallery in London in June 2023. The following month, the Canadian actress was seen attending Styles' Love On Tour concert in Austria and the tour's closing show in Italy.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Harry Styles was seen at the opening night of Russell's play, The Effect, at London's National Theatre in August 2023. In November, they were spotted again attending a U2 concert together in Las Vegas.

Neither Styles nor Russell has publicly commented about their relationship or the subsequent breakup at the time of writing this article. Some of Harry Styles' other reported ex-girlfriends include Taylor Swift, Olivia Wilde, and Kendall Jenner.

In other news, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles' One Direction bandmate, was also spotted at the Glastonbury Festival with his girlfriend, Zara McDermott. It is unclear whether the two ran into each other during the festival.

Meanwhile, Styles reportedly maintained a low profile at Glastonbury. According to The Standard, he declined to take photos with fans and attempted to blend in with the crowd in his casual attire.

