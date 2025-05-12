Kanye West questions how Taylor Swift dancing to 'Not Like Us' at the Grammys is considered  "culture", claims Kendrick Lamar did not like it

Kanye West has yet again mentioned Taylor Swift in a post. In a new X post uploaded on Sunday, May 11, Ye questioned how Swift dancing to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us at the Grammy Awards was considered "culture."

West also claimed that Lamar didn't like Swift dancing to the 'A Minor' line from his chart-topping track. However, the GNX rapper hasn't made any public comments suggesting the same.

The X post has since attracted the attention of netizens. Some pointed out why Ye brought up an old incident that occurred over three months ago. Meanwhile, others responded to the rapper's question, claiming that anyone or anything against Drake was considered "the culture."

This isn't the first time Kanye has mentioned Taylor Swift in his X posts. Over a month ago, the Yeezy founder made a s*xually explicit remark about the singer in his post on April 10. Writing about "an example of racism," West claimed that Harry Styles and Justin Bieber had a s*xual encounter with Swift simultaneously, but didn't invite him.

In another X post, Kanye claimed that the Taylor Swift movement was one of the reasons he wasn't allowed to perform at the Super Bowl. Taylor responded to the controversial tweet by taking legal action. The singer filed a cease and desist order against him. An inside source close to Swift told DailyMail that West had taken things too far with his tweet, adding:

"His claims are not just false they are defamatory. This isn’t just [West] gossiping. This is [West] s*xually harassing a woman, defaming her, and intending to cause harm to her and to her career."

According to the Financial Express, the letter was a final warning for Ye, demanding that he immediately cease his activities before Taylor took more serious legal action against him. The artists have been at odds since the 2009 MTV VMAs when Ye interrupted Swift's award acceptance speech by praising Beyoncé and indirectly discrediting her victory.

Taylor Swift has been subpoenaed in the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal battle

Kanye West's post about Taylor Swift dancing to Not Like Us at the Grammys comes days after Justin Baldoni's lawyers subpoenaed Swift amid his legal battle with Blake Lively.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift's involvement in the lawsuits pertains to a text message revealed in Baldoni's lawsuit, in which Lively referred to her and Ryan Reynolds as her "dragons."

A spokesperson for Swift called the subpoena a "bid to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait" instead of focusing on the facts of the case. They further stated that she had no links to the legal battle or the movie, It Ends With Us, which is at the center.

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or make any notes on the film."

The only link between the two was her song, My Tears Ricochet, which was played towards the end of the movie.

Taylor Swift herself has yet to comment on the subpoena.

