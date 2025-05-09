ACM Awards 2025: Full winners list and performances ranked

The ACM Awards 2025 (Academy of Country Music Awards) took place on Thursday, May 8. The award ceremony witnessed many artists winning big and also a range of performances over the course of the night.
Ella Langley had eight nominations on the night and won five awards. Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson won four awards, including the Entertainer of the Year. The likes of Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton also won in different categories.
The ACM Awards 2025 also saw performances from various artists, including Blake Shelton, Backstreet Boys, Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, and many more. Readers can check out the list of winners and performances from the night.
ACM Awards 2025: Full list of winners
The list features all nominees in their respective categories for the ACM Awards 2025, with the winner denoted in bold. Here's the list:
Entertainer of the Year:
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson (Winner)
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Female Artist of the Year:
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson (Winner)
- Megan Maroney
Male Artist of the Year:
- Chris Stapleton (Winner)
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year:
- Brooks & Dunn (Winner)
- Brothers Osbourne
- Dan + Shay
- Muscadine Bloodline
- The War and Treaty
Group of the Year:
- Flatland Cavalry
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion (Winner)
- Rascal Flatts
- The Red Clay Strays
New Female Artist of the Year:
- Ella Langley (Winner)
- Ashley Cooke
- Dasha
- Jessie Murph
- Kassi Ashton
New Male Artist of the Year:
- Zach Top (Winner)
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Gavin Adcock
- Shaboozey
- Tucker Wetmore
New Duo or Group of the Year:
- The Red Clay Strays (Winner)
- Restless Road
- Treaty Oak Revival
Album of the Year:
- Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine), Megan Moroney
- Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll
- Cold Beer & Country Music, Zach Top
- F-1 Trillion, Post Malone
- Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson (Winner)
Single of the Year:
- A Bar Song (Tipsy), Shaboozey
- Dirt Cheap, Cody Johnson
- I Had Some Help, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
- White Horse, Chris Stapleton
- You Look Like You Love Me, Ella Langley, Riley Green (Winner)
Song of the Year:
- 4x4xU, Lainey Wilson
- Dirt Cheap, Cody Johnson (Winner)
- The Architect, Kacey Musgraves
- I Had Some Help, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
- You Look Like You Love Me, Ella Langley, Riley Green
Music Event of the Year:
- Cowboys Cry Too, Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
- I Had Some Help, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
- I’m Gonna Love You, Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
- We Don’t Fight Anymore, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
- You Look Like You Love Me, Ella Langley, Riley Green (Winner)
Visual Media of the Year:
- 4X4XU, Lainey Wilson
- Dirt Cheap, Cody Johnson
- I’m Gonna Love You, Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
- Think I’m In Love With You, Chris Stapleton
- You Look Like You Love Me, Ella Langley, Riley Green (Winner)
Songwriter of the Year:
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Jessi Alexander
- Jessie Jo Dillon (Winner)
- Josh Osbourne
Artist-Songwriter of the Year:
- ERNEST
- HARDY
- Lainey Wilson (Winner)
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
ACM Awards 2025: Performances from the event
The ACM Awards 2025 was the 60th edition of the event and was held on May 8, 2025. It was livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video. Reba McEntire hosted the show, which saw numerous winners and plenty of performances.
Rascal Flatts and Backstreet Boys performed multiple songs, and while it started with some voices being muddled, it ended smoothly. Blake Shelton performed Texas at the award show but seemed to have some technical issues.
Jelly Roll and Shaboozey's performance began with Jelly Roll singing Heart of Stone. Shaboozey then popped up on the satellite stage, starting Amen before Jelly Roll joined him to complete the song.
Kelsea Ballerini performed Baggage at ACM Awards 2025, with the stage filled with a pile of luggage to complement the song. Cody Johnson delivered an emotionally charged performance, singing The Fall, which speaks about both highs and lows of life.
Eric Church performed one of his newest songs, Hands of Time, while also singing some old ones like Back in Black, and more.
Ella Langley delivered two performances on the night she won five awards. The first was her single, Weren't for the Wind, delivering her rockstar attitude.
Lainey Wilson delivered her latest album's title track, Whirlwind. She was surrounded by lights and smoke and clad in a black leather outfit, making it an impactful performance. Zach Top, accompanied by an acoustic guitar, performed Use Me, a country ballad from his album Cold Beer and Country Music.
Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley collaborated at the ACM Awards 2025. Lambert started by singing Run from her recent album Postcards from Texas. She then celebrated 20 years of her song Kerosene by performing it with Ella Langley.
Brooks & Dunn and Cody Johnson teamed up to perform the former's Red Dirt Road. It came right after Johnson's The Fall performance.
Reba McEntire, Clint Black, LeAnn Rimes, and many more artists performed multiple songs commemorating 60 years of country hits. The 12-minute performance saw the likes of Okie from Muskogee, Rhinestone Cowboy, Why Not Me, and many more.
Moroney, Stapleton and Brothers Osborne celebrated Keith Urban for his Triple Crown award at the ACM Awards 2025. He won the Entertainer of the Year, Artist of the Year, and New Artist of the Year awards. The three artists performed some of Urban's songs before he joined them on stage as well.
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, and Lainey Wilson collaborated to celebrate generations of women who have broken barriers, pursued their dreams, and given inspiration to others. The trio premiered Trailblazer at the ACM Awards 2025.
Alan Jackson won the inaugural Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement award. He sang his 2003 hit Remember When as a video with pictures and snippets from his life were shown in the background. Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgan Stapleton, performed a beautiful rendition of It Takes a Woman.
