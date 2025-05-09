When did Cody Johnson get married to his wife Brandi? Family details explored as couple announced third pregnancy at ACM Awards

Country music singer Cody Johnson and his wife, Brandi, announced their third pregnancy at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards on May 8, 2025. The couple also announced that their third child will be a boy. Johnson told PEOPLE:
"We're having a little boy! We decided to make this our announcement to the world and our gender reveal as well."
Cody Johnson and Brandi first met as teenagers and have been married since 2008. They have two daughters, Clara (10) and Cori (8). The country music singer also spoke about his daughters becoming older sisters soon and said:
"My girls .. you can't beat my girls, I love my two girls with all my heart. They're 10 and 8, Clara and Cori, and I think I'm excited to watch them help raise this little boy."
Johnson added that he feels he is much more prepared financially now than he was when he had his two daughters. He also added that he was happy to see that they are pregnant with a boy child this time.
Cody Johnson opens up on how he proposed to his wife Brandi
In an interview with 107.9 Coyote Country, published on February 8, 2024, Cody Johnson shared how he proposed to his wife, Brandi. The singer said that the proposal happened at a Texas Roadhouse.
"This might be really cheesy. I'll tell you how I proposed to my wife. On our first date, I took her to a Texas Roadhouse here locally, and we sat in a booth and I was just so in love, and I could not wait to make her my wife," he said.
Johnson added:
"A year later to the date, we parked in the same spot, went to the same booth, and when we walked back out to the truck to leave, I got on a knee and asked her to marry me, and it was pretty special."
Johnson released the song The Painter in August 2023, which was a tribute to Brandi. During the interview, he also shared that the lyrics of the song were inspired by his love for her.
Cody Johnson won Song of the Year at ACM Awards
The singer had more reasons to celebrate at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2025 on May 8. He won the Song of the Year award for the track Dirt Cheap. He accepted the award along with the writer of the song, Josh Phillips.
Cody Johnson said on the podium (via KDHL Radio):
"I started as a songwriter in Texas. I came to Nashville and got a publishing deal because what I wanted be was a songwriter and I didn't know that it was gonna be a career where I get to record the greatest songs in country music written by some of the best songwriters in the world."
Johnson also pointed out that Phillips had written the entire song himself. Phillips, meanwhile, thanked his wife for suggesting he send the song to Johnson.
Dirt Cheap was released in the singer's album Leather in 2023 before being released as a single in 2024.
