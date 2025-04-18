When was Stevie Nicks' last solo album? Singer announces she is working on a new album while being inducted into the Pollstar Hall Of Fame

On April 16, 2025, Dreams singer Stevie Nicks surprised fans at the Pollstar Awards by announcing that she's working on a record. The singer's last solo album was In Your Dreams, which was released in 2011. The latest announcement means Stevie will be releasing a new solo album after more than a decade.

Ad

Stevie was inducted into the Pollstar Hall of Fame, and during her acceptance speech, the singer described the to-be-released solo album. Calling it "the ghost record", Stevie Nicks shared that the idea for the album came to her in the last couple of weeks during the Los Angeles wildfires.

Ad

Trending

The singer was displaced from her residence during the fire and spent 92 days in a hotel. At some point during that period, she felt like she was on the road without any shows to perform. Stevie recalled her feelings, saying:

"I’m just sitting here by myself because everybody else is at the house, doing all the remediations and everything, and it’s just me, sitting here.’ And I thought, ‘You need to go back to work.’ And I did.”

Ad

Stevie also mentioned that the upcoming solo album currently has 7 songs, which are "autobiographical real stories," where she isn't pulling any punches for the first time in her life. Describing the songs, Stevie said:

"They are not airy-fairy songs that you are wondering who they’re about but you don’t really get it. They’re real stories of memories of mine, of fantastic men! [To Iovine] You’re next! This is what I took."

Ad

Stevie Nicks reveals she wrote a new song about late singer Prince

During her acceptance speech for being inducted into the Pollstar Hall of Fame, Stevie Nicks revealed that she's written a song about her late friend Prince. The singer shared an instance about going to the premiere of the 1984 film Purple Rain and leaving the film halfway, freaking out after watching the scene where Prince slaps Apollonia.

Ad

Ad

Stevie mentioned that after the premiere, she talked to Prince about the scene that upset her and that she gave the late singer a gold necklace as a gift for the movie. The necklace, she described, was a 24-carat piece with small gold hearts on it.

However, Prince told her:

“I don’t want your necklace. You always bring me a gift. You never bring me you.”

Ad

Recalling her late friend's words, Stevie Nicks said that the quote was where the idea for her new album began. The singer declared that she was ready to write and had started working on it, so she could go on the road and do what she loves the most.

In other news, Stevie Nicks announced her solo tour dates amid joint performances with Billy Joel. The singer's tour will kick off on August 12, 2025, in Boston and is scheduled to end in Oklahoma on October 15, 2025.

Ahead of her tour, the singer thanked her fans at the Pollstar Awards for taking care of her, stating that the fans make her feel watched, loved, and protected regardless of how old she gets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More