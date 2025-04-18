When was Stevie Nicks' last solo album? Singer announces she is working on a new album while being inducted into the Pollstar Hall Of Fame

On April 16, 2025, Dreams singer Stevie Nicks surprised fans at the Pollstar Awards by announcing that she's working on a record. The singer's last solo album was In Your Dreams, which was released in 2011. The latest announcement means Stevie will be releasing a new solo album after more than a decade.
Stevie was inducted into the Pollstar Hall of Fame, and during her acceptance speech, the singer described the to-be-released solo album. Calling it "the ghost record", Stevie Nicks shared that the idea for the album came to her in the last couple of weeks during the Los Angeles wildfires.
The singer was displaced from her residence during the fire and spent 92 days in a hotel. At some point during that period, she felt like she was on the road without any shows to perform. Stevie recalled her feelings, saying:
"I’m just sitting here by myself because everybody else is at the house, doing all the remediations and everything, and it’s just me, sitting here.’ And I thought, ‘You need to go back to work.’ And I did.”
Stevie also mentioned that the upcoming solo album currently has 7 songs, which are "autobiographical real stories," where she isn't pulling any punches for the first time in her life. Describing the songs, Stevie said:
"They are not airy-fairy songs that you are wondering who they’re about but you don’t really get it. They’re real stories of memories of mine, of fantastic men! [To Iovine] You’re next! This is what I took."
Stevie Nicks reveals she wrote a new song about late singer Prince
During her acceptance speech for being inducted into the Pollstar Hall of Fame, Stevie Nicks revealed that she's written a song about her late friend Prince. The singer shared an instance about going to the premiere of the 1984 film Purple Rain and leaving the film halfway, freaking out after watching the scene where Prince slaps Apollonia.
Stevie mentioned that after the premiere, she talked to Prince about the scene that upset her and that she gave the late singer a gold necklace as a gift for the movie. The necklace, she described, was a 24-carat piece with small gold hearts on it.
However, Prince told her:
“I don’t want your necklace. You always bring me a gift. You never bring me you.”
Recalling her late friend's words, Stevie Nicks said that the quote was where the idea for her new album began. The singer declared that she was ready to write and had started working on it, so she could go on the road and do what she loves the most.
In other news, Stevie Nicks announced her solo tour dates amid joint performances with Billy Joel. The singer's tour will kick off on August 12, 2025, in Boston and is scheduled to end in Oklahoma on October 15, 2025.
Ahead of her tour, the singer thanked her fans at the Pollstar Awards for taking care of her, stating that the fans make her feel watched, loved, and protected regardless of how old she gets.