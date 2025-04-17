"ALBUM OF THE SUMMER LOADING" — Internet reacts as Young Thug officially announces new 'UY Scuti' album

On Wednesday night, April 16, Young Thug announced that his fourth album, UY Scuti, is finished and coming soon. While he didn’t share a release date, he posted a link to the album’s merch site, which offers bundles, box sets, clothes, and both digital and physical copies.

Young Thug - born Jeffrey Lamar Williams II - captioned his tweet:

"It's time. Red Planet"

The Harambe rapper's tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 741K views, 18K likes, and 3K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them writing in the comments section:

"ALBUM OF THE SUMMER LOADING...."

Some netizens expressed their excitement for Thug's upcoming album, while others complimented its cover art (as visible on the merch store).

"WE READY MR TRULY HUMBLE UNDER GOD" - commented an X user.

"real music is back" - added another.

"With new billboard rules wouldn’t that mean album within 4 week" - wrote a third netizen.

"if the alternative cover is this good, i cant imagine how good the regular cover is" - posted a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others wondered if "red planet" sounded like a nod to a blood gang.

For the unversed, "red planet" references Young Thug's album's title, which, per NinePlanets.org, is named after a supergiant red star located in the constellation Scutum. Discovered in 1860, UY Scuti is one of the largest known stars, and is over 7 to 10 times larger than the sun of our solar system.

"red planet sounds like a nod to the blood gang?" - replied a fifth user.

"i wonder who’s couch you’re sittin on posting this." - added a sixth one.

"“what would brian do” kinda hard ngl" - commented a seventh netizen.

One of the t-shirts in Thug's latest merch collection also has "What Would Brian Do" printed on it, as a salute to Brian Steel - the rapper's attorney in the YSL RICO case.

Young Thug will headline at the Summer Smash Festival

The announcement of Young Thug's upcoming album comes weeks after the Gain Clout rapper was revealed as one of the headliners at the 2025 Summer Smash Festival. The three-day festival will take place from June 20-22 at the SeatGeek Stadium near Chicago.

Thugger will headline the Sunday show at the festival, with Don Toliver x Yeat on Friday and Future on Saturday. It’s his first headlining performance since being released from prison on October 31, 2024. He pleaded guilty to gang, drug, and gun charges after spending over 900 days in jail and was given time served plus 15 years of probation, according to the BBC.

Besides Thug, the other artists performing at the Summer Smash on Sunday (June 22) include Quavo, Nav, Lil Yachty, Ronshach, G Hebro, Saba, Skaiwater, Yuno Miles, and more.

The announcement of UY Scuti comes two years after Young Thug dropped his third studio album, Business Is Business, in June 2023. The album had peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard 200 album chart and at the top of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

