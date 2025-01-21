"Atleast he wasn't an arsonist"— Internet reacts as intruder reportedly breaks into Kid Cudi's home

Netizens have reacted to American rapper Kid Cudi's house being burglarized on Wednesday, January 15. According to an exclusive report by TMZ, law enforcement sources revealed that the intruder helped himself to Kid Cudi's food, used the washroom, and took a shower before being caught by L.A. County Sheriff's deputies.

Security cameras reportedly spotted the burglar, who was apprehended inside Kid Cudi's kitchen. The man, believed to be homeless, has been charged with theft of utilities and felony burglary. He is reportedly being held on $150,000 bail.

As the news spread, several netizens flocked to social media platforms to react to the burglary at Kid Cudi's place. One netizen on X commented:

"Atleast he wasn’t an arsonist."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Some popular comments on X are as follows:

"Obviously Homeless and struggling if nothing was missing and he only ate some food and showered let him go and say don’t do it again….," opined another.

"I’m in Houston so I know I don’t have a ton of room to talk but Los Angeles is different! The squatters, the looting, the shutting down highways with protests, and the car/home burglaries!" a user wrote on X.

One user was empathetic about the user, stating:

"In the grand scheme of things it wasn’t that bad and dude probably needs some help but that’s not the right way to go about it," an X user opined.

"This is very scary and most definitely premeditated because they thought everyone evacuated due to the fires that person was plotting," argued another.

"So, he was just hungry wanted a place to stay and needed a shower. I know this is serious but if I was rich like Kid Cudi, I would look at him and say, you know what bruh don't let it happen again," a user opined on X.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"I don't understand why he doesn't have 24hr armed security after diddy blew up his car," a user wrote.

"What kind of weak a** burglary system does cudi have?" opined another.

"He was just on the pursuit of happiness," quipped another fan on X.

"Hey guys, had to evacuate my crib"— Kid Cudi shares news of his evacuation amid California wildfires

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 (Image via Getty)

On January 8, Kid Cudi announced that he was evacuating his home amid the California wildfires. The catastrophic blaze began on Tuesday, January 7, and quickly spread across the city, causing extensive damage to life and property.

As per NBC News, the wildfires have killed at least 27 people and burned around 40,000 acres in total. As per a report by JP Morgan on Thursday, the California wildfires caused damages exceeding $20 billion, with total economic losses estimated to reach $50 billion.

Kid Cudi was among several A-listers who had to evacuate their homes due to the wildfires. He posted about his situation on Instagram, captioning:

“Hey guys, had to evacuate my crib. I'm safe, w my loved ones, dogs are safe. For all the folk who lost their homes, people that are dealing with this, my heart hurts for you."

Kid Cudi (Image via Instagram/kidcudi)

The rapper added:

“I'm for praying us all and I send ALL my love to you and yours. if you have to evacuate, get out immediately. Dont hesitate. Be safe LA. Love you guys.”

Many other Hollywood celebrities also had to evacuate their lavish homes amid the California wildfires, particularly those in the Palisades area. These include Mark Hamill, James Wood, Mandy Moore, Eugene Levy, and others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback