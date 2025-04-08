Azealia Banks calls Eminem "too disturbed," dismissing his rap as "school shooter music" 

On Monday, April 7, Azealia Banks retweeted a post that asked about the "most perfect rap song ever made," mentioning Lil Kim in her post.

When one of the comments to her tweet appeared to disagree with her and praised Eminem, she responded with her clear disdain for him, calling his songs "school shooter music."

Further claiming that all of Slim Shady's songs revolved around his "mental illnesses," Banks tweeted:

"Nobody wanna hear that school shooter music. This is hiphop, we don’t care or relate to white male anger and raps about wanting to kill your mother. 'Stan' is legendary for its own reasons but Eminem is just always too disturbed. One would think that at this point in his career he’d challenge himself to write even just ONE song that wasn’t about his mental illnesses."

For the unversed, Stan is Eminem's 2000 track, released as a single from his third album, The Marshall Mathers LP. The track was later included on Rolling Stone's list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Further in her tweet, Azealia Banks went on to claim that Vanilla Ice was superior to the Drug Ballad rapper, writing:

"Eminem is always going to be that mad white guy nobody wanna f**k. When Eminem can make ONE a** shaker, and exhibit even 0.2 oz of s*x appeal we can revisit. But vanilla ice was and is still the best white rapper of all time. Argue with ur mom."

Eminem has yet to comment on Banks' tweet.

Azealia Banks made controversial remarks about JK Rowling last month

Eminem isn't the only celebrity Azealia Banks has made controversial remarks about. Author J.K. Rowling has often been the target of the Van Vogue rapper's tweets.

On March 16, Banks responded to a tweet suggesting J.K. Rowling’s husband cheated on her with a trans person. She implied this was why Rowling was allegedly targeting trans people, who, according to Banks, make up less than 1% of the global population.

Rowling later responded to Banks' tweet, clarifying that her first husband didn't cheat on her but beat her up instead. She also claimed that the rapper had tweeted for "getting the likes," which the author hoped was worth it.

Per Tribune, Banks pivoted to criticize the anti-trans rhetoric in another tweet, saying:

"Highkey all this anti-trans stuff is really just giving the weird people who solicit transwomen for s*x and murder them more fuel to become murderous psychopaths."

The L8R rapper continued:

"If you think a chaser psycho only limits his victims to transwomen and won’t also murder females, you’re fucking re*****d."

Eminem, who recently became a grandfather, might be too busy to pay attention to Azealia Banks' remarks. His daughter, Hailie Jade, announced the birth of her son and revealed the newborn's name to be Elliot Marshall McClintock.

