"You guys are all super uncharismatic misfits" — Azealia Banks reacts to Punch defending Kendrick Lamar's Halftime performance

Azealia Banks has recently responded to rapper and songwriter Punch's opinion about Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance at the Super Bowl LIX. Notably, Punch shared a post through his official account on X (formerly Twitter) on February 13, 2025, and was spotted addressing the comments that were being made about Lamar's show as he said:

Ad

"Seeing all of the commentary surrounding the Super Bowl performance, it's showing that we lost sight of what we've always fought for… to be who WE ARE as artist of Hip Hop Culture."

Punch questioned funnily about when people wanted to "fit in with the mainstream" and continued:

"Sure we want the mainstream platforms, but only to do US. Authentically us. That's what always made Hip Hop so appealing."

Ad

Trending

Azealia's response (Image via X/azealiaslacewig)

Azealia Banks reshared the tweet on her page the same day and criticized the way Punch supported Lamar's performance. While she did not mention Punch's name directly in her response, she wrote that people are "super pathetic" while adding:

Ad

"Quite possibly the most HERB music collective hip-hop has seen. You guys are all super uncharismatic misfits. Regardless of how good you guys are at choosing cows at the industry songwriting cattle corral."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Azealia's words seemingly referred to all the artists working for the record label Top Dawg Entertainment, also called TDE, where Punch serves as the president. While Punch has not shared any response to Azealia Banks so far, she ended her comment by writing:

"This whole debacle demonstrated how you all are such like, non-stars and completely desperate impostors. You either are or your not famous. And no matter what you lot do, you'll always be f*cking dweebs."

Ad

Azealia Banks was trending for another social media post around two days ago

While her latest post was a response to Punch's opinion about Kendrick Lamar's performance, Azealia Banks shared another statement on February 12, 2025, on X. Here, she targeted Kanye West, whose Yeezy website was banned by Shopify for violating certain rules.

The ban was a result of releasing T-shirts with the swastika sign through the website on Monday, February 10, which received a lot of criticism. While speaking to Variety the following day, a spokesperson for Shopify said:

Ad

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The news was reported by various pages on social media, including NFR Podcast on X (formerly Twitter), which was re-shared by Azealia Banks on her account. She claimed that Kanye West never paid attention to anything while dubbing him annoying. She further stated:

"U couldn't be offended by the sh*t he says because he has impostor syndrome and just repeats things he hears people say without actually understanding what it means. The whole time has ranting about jews theres an entire population of Ethiopian jews Sephardic kews Mizrahi jews all non white lmaooo what are you even sayiiiingg..?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Azealia's words were seemingly pointing to the antisemitic posts that were being shared by Kanye West on X a few days ago alongside a lineup of other tweets on different topics. However, Ye is yet to respond to Banks' post, at the time of writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback