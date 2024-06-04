"Babe just slide in the man’s dms" — Fans react to Megan Moroney's "Glen Powell call me" comment while promoting her song in Twisters

Country music star Megan Moroney has captured the internet's attention with her cheeky comment directed at actor Glen Powell.

On June 1, 2024, on Instagram, while promoting her latest song, Never Left Me, featured in the highly anticipated film Twisters, Moroney's playful remark sparked a wave of fan reactions and social media buzz.

"(Glen Powell call me)," Megan Moroney wrote in the comment section.

Megan's comment was directed at Powell (Image via Instagram/@megmoroney)

Megan Moroney's comment quickly gained traction, with fans encouraging the singer to take matters into her own hands. One fan suggested she should "slide in Powell's message box," adding sweet fuel to the playful banter.

Trending

A fan suggested (Image via Instagram/@megmoroney)

Many fans reflected in the comments section that they wanted the "same."

Fans replied to Megan's comment (Image via Instagram/@megmoroney)

Fans' reactions (Image via Instagram/@megmoroney)

Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 hit Twister, is an action and thriller movie scheduled to hit theaters on July 19, 2024. It is directed by Lee Isaac Chung, and Glen Powell, an American actor, is the lead actor in the movie.

Megan Ann Moroney is a country music singer from Douglasville, Georgia. Her debut album, Lucky, was released in May 2023 and reached the top 40 of the Billboard 200.

On the other hand, Glen Thomas Powell Jr. is an American actor. He rose to prominence for his supporting role in the action film Top Gun: Maverick and his leading role in the rom-com Anyone But You.

Megan Moroney's Never Left Me for Twisters

Megan Moroney, renowned for her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, is set to make a significant impact with her new song, Never Left Me, for Twisters: The Album.

On May 30, 2024, Megan released the song on YouTube under Sony Music Entertainment's exclusive license. The track is inspired by her childhood in Georgia, making it personally connected.

Announcing the release on her Instagram, the country singer mentioned that it was her first time making a song for a movie. Megan shared a couplet from a verse from a song while giving credits to the co-writers Connie Harrington, Jessi Alexander, and Jessie Jo Dillon.

The caption read:

"Came back a different me, but it's good to see the same old youuuuuu 🌪️💘🏡 this one was inspired by my childhood home & it was my first time writing a song for a movie!!! what a fun time w/ the girls @jessiejodillon @jessialexander @connierharrington 🫶🏼 “never left me” is out now + @twistersthealbum @twistersmovie is in theatres July 19."

The full verse from Never Left Me, from which Megan mentioned the couplet, reads:

"I left my boots out by the door like I always do / Same stack of magazines by the the kitchen sink, it's nothin' new / Same view out my bedroom window / Same whistle every time the wind blows / Came back a different me, but it's good to see the same old you."

The song Never Left Me centers on Megan Moroney's journey back to her childhood home, where she left in pursuit of her dreams.

Twisters: The Album tracks list

Twisters: The Album is a highly anticipated soundtrack album that will be released alongside the movie on July 19, 2024. The album features 29 tracks, including Luke's Ain't No Love in Oklahoma and Bailey's Hell or High Water, released in May 2024. This collection promises to be a treat for fans, offering diverse music from the film.

The following is the complete list of tracks in the album.

Ain't No Love in Oklahoma – Luke Combs Ain't in Kansas Anymore – Miranda Lambert Steal My Thunder – Conner Smith (feat. Tucker Wetmore) Feelin' Country – Thomas Rhett The Cards I've Been Dealt – Warren Zeiders Never Left Me – Megan Moroney Out of Oklahoma – Lainey Wilson Hell or High Water – Bailey Zimmerman Dead End Road – Jelly Roll Country Classic – Kane Brown Tear Us Apart – Sam Barber Song While You're Away – Tyler Childers Already Had It – Tucker Wetmore Chrome Cowgirl – Leon Bridges Death Wish Love – Benson Boone Boots Don't – Shania Twain & Breland Stronger Than a Storm – Dylan Gossett Chasing the Wind – Lanie Gardner Leave the Light On – Jelly Roll (feat. Alexandra Kay) Before I Do – Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn Caddo County – The Red Clay Strays Blackberry Wine – Tanner Usrey Too Easy – Tanner Adell Shake Shake (All Night Long) – Mason Ramsey New Loop – Tyler Halverson Touchdown – Flatland Cavalry Driving You Home – Nolan Taylor Wall of Death – Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister (Ghost) Riders in the Sky – Charley Crockett

The album is available for pre-order on the official website in digital formats, CD, and limited multiple vinyl pressings.

As excitement builds for the film's release, Megan Moroney's comment further endeared her from fans.