"Be glad that’s the way it went" — DaBaby responds to YouTuber Lah Mike who accused him of a $20k scam

Rapper DaBaby responded to the accusations made by YouTuber Lah Mike on April 14 in an Instagram post alleging that he took $20,000 from the YouTuber to feature in his video but left without finishing the shoot. In the comment section, the Suge rapper wrote,

"I ain’t run off [expletive] I walked off. You know why too [expletive]. Be glad that’s the way it went & tighten up."

In response to the accusations, the rapper also posted an Instagram story in which he accused Lah Mike of using his name to gain publicity. The rapper posted his opinions and talked about his version of the entire incident. Meanwhile, Tre Pierre, another rapper who worked on the video, also posted a clip on Instagram allegedly containing footage of the incident.

DaBaby and Lah Mike's online feud over $20,000 explained

On April 14, Suge rapper DaBaby commented on YouTuber Lah Mike's Instagram post, revealing that he didn't 'run off' but walked out of the set. He also posted Instagram stories talking about the entire fiasco that unfolded between himself and Lah Mike.

The rapper blamed the situation while shooting the video for his departure, calling it "preposterous."

"This is preposterous. I'm outta here," said the rapper while talking about the situation while shooting Lah Mike's video.

Moreover, he wasn't happy when Lah Mike talked about his ailing grandmother and how he allegedly took money from her to pay the rapper. The North Carolina rapper accused Lah Mike of lying about his grandmother to gain sympathy. Finally, he offered to distribute the $20,000 among the 20 women participating in the YouTube video because he alleged that Lah Mike disrespected those women during the shoot.

"I'mma take the $20,000 that you gave me for my time for the hour that I spent there, and I'mma give a thousand dollars a piece to them twenty girls"

The online feud started with Lah Mike posting a photo of himself with rapper DaBaby on Instagram, where he accused the latter of walking away with his $20,000. The YouTuber wrote in the caption:

“I did everything I was supposed to do. Please don’t scam me, bro. This is my livelihood. This was supposed to be my blow-up video — my way out,” Lah Mike pleaded in the caption. "How am I supposed to make it out if I lose all my videos? I’m 19, [bruh]. Please, God, why does everything have to go bad? I don’t even have a full video. I spent my last on that, and this happens?”

Mike further asked the rapper not to "run off" with his money. In his Instagram post, he urged the rapper to come back and finish the video, expressing that his dream had just been stolen. Furthermore, Mike alleged that half of the $20,000 came from his grandmother, who is "battling cancer." The YouTuber alleged that his grandmother "wanted to see this video before she went."

Tre Pierre, an associate of Lah Mike, also shared an alleged behind-the-scenes clip showing him firing an expletive at the DaBaby. Everyone in the clip started laughing, which angered the Grammy nominee. He snatched the camera from him, and the video ended shortly after.

DaBaby's Reintroduction of freestyle on the iconic Jay-Z beats in 2024

DaBaby started 2024 with a fiery freestyle called Reintroduction. Despite a successful outing last year, critics criticized the rapper for being one-dimensional and lacking any ebbs or flows to his beats. However, many fans feel he put all the criticisms to bed with Reintroduction.

The freestyle begins with the line, "Allow me to reintroduce myself, [expletive], it's Kirk," setting the tone for what is about to come. The beats of the piece might sound familiar to a listener because the Grammy nominee raps over Jay-Z's 'PSA' from The Black Album.

This might stem from his interview with Shannon Sharpe, in which he commented that his version of Jail from Kanye West's Donda was better than that of Hova. DaBaby might have used the iconic Jay-Z beats to prove a similar point.

The Suge rapper has also released singles such as Grammy Party and Wonder Woman in 2024. Last year, his song Shake Sumn went viral on social media and earned a remix from Sexyy Red.