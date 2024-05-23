"Benzino must be in a video too" — Fans react to Benzino lashing out at the Black community for not supporting Diddy

American media proprietor and rapper Benzino recently made an appearance On The Danza Project on May 21, 2024, wherein he came to rapper Diddy’s defence. He claimed that the Feds were investigating Diddy because their aim was to humiliate and embarrass a black man.

Benzino hinted at his displeasure on the Feds entering Diddy's property with tanks and army men when he hasn't even been charged with a single crime to date. Blaming the black community for not supporting Diddy, the Rap Elvis rapper stated:

“Since when have we given the law, the system, one of ours? Since when?"

This statement triggered a response on Instagram, where the clip of this interview was posted.

At present, Diddy is facing multiple lawsuits for s*xual misconduct, abuse, and r*pe. In a leaked CCTV surveillance video, Diddy was seen kicking his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, which is what one of the Instagram users hinted at and commented on Benzino's statement, stating:

"Benzino must be in a video too"

Instagram user comments on the rapper's support for Diddy (Image via Instagram/ @thedanzaproject)

Additionally, fans expressed their disappointment with Benzino putting the black community in a negative light by calling him "ignorant".

Fans express disappointment on the American rapper's statement (Image via Instagram/ @thedanzaproject)

One fan also referred to the Vulturis rapper as "the problem" while one called him a "dummy":

Fans express disappointment on the American rapper's statement (Image via Instagram/ @thedanzaproject)

Fans express disappointment on the American rapper's statement (Image via Instagram/ @thedanzaproject)

"None of our f*****g business"- When Benzino previously came to Diddy's defence

In his conversation at The Danza Project, Benzino said that the people accusing Diddy hadn't filed criminal charges and were chasing him through civil courts. Expressing his disappointment, the Any Questions rapper said:

“I’m more upset about how our own are ready just to give him, ‘Here, take him. Lock him up.’ Since when do we do that?”

Benzino's appearance at The Danza Project defending Diddy is not the first time the rapper has taken Diddy's side. In his appearance on the We in Miami podcast dated April 23, 2024, the Would You rapper commented on the rumors about Diddy having a relationship with Meek Mill that is more than friendship.

Taking Diddy's side on the controversy, the rapper stated:

“It’s none of our f*******g business if him and Meek Mill are f******g, or not f*******g. The internet makes all our business everybody’s business, at least the privacy of what we’re doing in our bedroom should be private.”

Moreover, the rapper also gave his two cents on if Diddy was innocent in the lawsuit filed by Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones. Rodney Jones filed a suit against Diddy on February 26, 2024, alleging that he underwent "unwanted advances" by Diddy's associates at his direction and was forced to have relations with s*x workers that P Diddy hired.

Commenting on the same, the American media proprietor said that he believes anybody is innocent until proven guilty. The Feel Your Pain rapper said that the only thing that Diddy could go down for is if there was a young girl in any of the parties that Rodney Jones mentioned in his lawsuit.

Currently, there are multiple cases of s*xual abuse against Diddy including one from his former partner Cassie, a case of assault filed by Joie Dickerson-Neal, by three more women on counts of s*xual assault and two anonymous plaintiffs on charges of r*pe.

However, as stated by Independent U.K., P Diddy has denied the accusations.