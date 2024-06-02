BIA shares a snippet of a diss directed at Cardi B, allegedly referencing the rapper’s kids, Kulture and Wave

The intense rivalry between Cardi B and BIA has reached new heights. On June 1, 2024, the latter used Instagram to make a diss tune directed at the former. In the song, BIA criticized the celebrity's appearance, marriage, and album wait times. She even made references to her rival's kids.

BIA was heard rapping:

“Put it on your hubby since you lying on your vows… B*tch you ain’t for the culture you just tryna ride the wave… put that on yo kids you love yourself… C-A-R-D-I cry on IG, catch another ‘tude cause she couldn’t catch the beat… am I battling you or Pardi… you been scrapping songs since 2019”

This happened following Cardi's altercation with BIA. Forbes reported that Cardi B allegedly borrowed Missy Elliott's song She's a B*tch for her hit Like What (Freestyle) this year, which sparked the rivalry. A few listeners allegedly mentioned that Cardi's song resembled the song I'm That B*tch by BIA.

BIA teases a snippet of a diss aimed at Cardi B

BIA disses Cardi B in her new track

When Cardi B allegedly used a sample of Missy Elliott's song She's a B*tch, the two rappers got into a dispute. Things even escalated between Cardi and BIA after some fans pointed out that this song was similar to a song of BIA's.

Next, Cardi B appeared on the remix of GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's Wanna Be, where she allegedly dissed BIA. The lyrics read:

“Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me. She did one had no idea, thought she was on the shelf IKEA. Hope she talk like that when I see her. B*tch please don’t nobody wanna be her (BIA).”

On Friday, May 31, 2024, BIA went on to X and voiced her disapproval of the lyrics, aiming for Cardi B.

BIA tweeted on May 31:

“B**CHES IS WACK. B**CHES IS TRASH. I SHOULD HANG B**CHES RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN’ MY BELT TO THEY A**.”

Thus, she hinted at her forthcoming diss song in which she later criticized the celebrity's appearance, marriage, and albums. BIA even name-dropped Cardi and Offset's kids, Wave and Kulture, and intensified her accusations of copying and cheating.

Additionally, she remarked:

“Put it on your gang that they ain’t f**k you in/ Put it on your name since you so gangsta like your f**king friends/ Put it on your husband since you like lying on your vows/ I write my own verses, and I can do this s**t for hours.”

Later on in the song, BIA made reference to the idea that Cardi B was her copy. She also disparaged Cardi's lyrical abilities and said she doesn't write her own raps.

On June 1, 2024, the WAP singer addressed the conflict via Instagram Live, claiming that even though she had spoken with BIA, the exchange had begun angrily. She went on to say that they were both aiming for one another:

"Then I called her back because I'm so appalled at the fact that she thinks that I'm copying her or that I'm stealing from her because there's nothing that she do that I like. I don't like her music. I don't like her style. I don't like how she look. I don't like nothing about her. I don't even see the b*tch."

Cardi accused BIA of making accusations that she was "copying" her on Instagram Live, prior to BIA supposedly making fun of her in her latest song. Cardi also discussed the supposed possession of the s*x tapes and Offset's alleged adultery. She seemingly threatened BIA, saying:

"When you lie about my p***y, I'ma sue you and you better come with receipts."

Nevertheless, as of now, Cardi has not replied to BIA's Live.