Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly seeking a TRO against Firerose days after filing for annulment

Billy Ray Cyrus's divorce drama is getting a nasty turn as the country star now pleads for a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife, Firerose, days after seeking an annulment.

Per documents obtained by In Touch, the 62-year-old is seeking a TRO after she allegedly made unauthorized charges to his business American Express.

The court filing comes mere days after news of Billy Ray Cyrus filing to dissolve his marriage from Firerose broke out. Divorce is reported on the grounds of "fraud" and "improper marital conduct" and court has ordered the latter to move out of his home by the afternoon of May 24.

He agreed to pay the Aussie singer a fixed sum of $5,000 per month for three months or until their divorce is finalized.

Billy Ray Cyrus asked the court to order Firerose to stop using his credit cards

In the latest turn of events in Billy Ray Cyrus's divorce drama, the country singer has asked the court to order his estranged wife to cease using his credit cards. The Achy Breaky Heart singer also pleads for the court to have Firerose reimburse him for the money she had spent using his credit card without his knowledge.

According to the court documents, the country singer learned that his ex made 37 unauthorized charges using his credit card from May 23 to June 7 after they had reached the deal of him giving her temporary support amid the divorce.

Billy Ray Cyrus detailed the charges allegedly made by Firerose in his latest filing, noting that it includes purchases of several flights and Venmo payments. The singer also pointed out that Firerose made a $10,000 payment to the United States Treasury and another $50,000 charge was made to pay for a law firm. The filing further states:

"Upon learning of the fraudulent use of Mr. Cyrus' business American Express Card, American Express was notified, and the thirty-seven unauthorized charges are being disputed as fraudulent charges."

The country singer also mentioned that Firerose had allegedly hired a law firm, which returned the $45,000 from the sum that Firerose had previously paid them. Moreover, Cyrus noted in the same docs that he didn't "believe" that the Aussie singer went to California on the dates of the scheduled flights that were purchased using his credit card. He alleges:

"[Firerose] more likely purchased those flights and then canceled them to obtain future flight credits on Delta Airlines."

Billy Ray Cyrus is now asking the judge to approve the emergency motion to keep his estranged wife of no more than a year from accessing his financial accounts and pay him back the rest of the money spent that American Express doesn't reimburse.

