“It just doesn’t feel like my people” — Miley Cyrus reveals she does not actively keep in touch with other artists and celebrities

Flowers hitmaker Miley Cyrus opened up about not keeping in touch with her fellow celebrities. In the latest episode of David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction series, which aired on Netflix on Wednesday, June 12, David Letterman asked guest Miley Cyrus if she was friends with her fellow women colleagues in the music industry. Miley said:

"I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities. It just doesn’t feel like my people when I’m in that room. But there are certain artists like Beyoncé — who, like us, we’ve known each other for a long time."

She also talked about the very beginnings of her career and recalled how Beyoncé was "so kind" to her back then. Later in the interview, Cyrus also examined her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, eventually conceding that it was really her mother, Tish who raised her.

Trending

Miley Cyrus shares about not being a "very active" part of the celebrity community

Miley Cyrus sat down to have an open conversation with David Letterman for the first episode of the fifth season of Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction series. In the episode, Letterman, who stated that the 2024 Grammys seemed like a celebration of successful women in the music industry, asked Cyrus if she was friends with all of those women.

As mentioned earlier Miley Cyrus stated that she was not a "very active" part of that community. She reasoned that it never really felt like her people whenever she was in a room with them. However, she still maintained a great relationship with a few other artists including Beyoncé. The singer recalled when she was around 15 and performed alongside Queen Bey at the Stand Up To Cancer benefit in 2008. Cyrus remembered:

"I was, like, sandwiched between Rihanna and the Queen Bey, and they’re fully grown up, gorgeous, probably similar to my age now. Towering over me, completely stunning."

She further recalled:

"I’m like, super small, have acne, have braces on the back of my teeth, and I’m standing next to Mariah Carey, who is dripping in diamonds. And Beyoncé was so kind to me."

Miley revealed that she now has a "bit more in-depth" relationship with the Single Ladies hitmaker. To Miley Cyrus, "the kindness and the consistency" are everything. She told Letterman:

"So I’m apart of my community in that way but, again, it’s all quality, not quantity. I’m not very active in that."

Miley Cyrus was also featured on Beyoncé's eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. The album which only recently came out on March 29 of this year featured a duet from Cyrus and Queen Bey titled II Most Wanted. The track debuted at number ten on the Billboard Global 200 and number six on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

"My mum is my hero" - Miley Cyrus

Further into the interview, the Party in the U.S.A. hitmaker also revealed that she felt she inherited her "narcissism" from her country star father, Billy Ray Cyrus. Amidst the many rumors of a rift between father and daughter, Miley admitted that the person she is today, would not have existed, if not for her father. The singer also further complemented her father:

"He also has a relationship and a foot on the ground to nature and to the real. And he always did, even when he was super famous."

Miley Cyrus acknowledged that her father had a very "rough childhood" when compared to hers. Despite her struggles, the singer noted that she still grew up with food, love, and a beautiful house, which her father did not have. When asked if her father was her hero, the singer replied:

"I mean honestly my mum is my hero and my father, I am grateful for his genes, his hair."

She added:

"I am grateful to be able to watch him ahead of me... But really Mum raised me."

Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray Cyrus and mother Tish Cyrus divorced back in 2022. While Tish married Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in 2023, Billy Ray tied the knot with musician Johanna “Firerose” Hodges in the same year. Miley Cyrus thanked her mother, however, did not acknowledge her father during her Grammy acceptance speech in February of this year.