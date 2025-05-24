"Brands still love the girls"– Fans react as NewJeans’ Minji and Haerin reportedly spotted at Nike sponsorship event amid ADOR legal battle

On May 23, 2025, photos of NewJeans members Minji and Haerin attending a private Nike x Hyein Seo dinner circulated across social media. It sparked intense discussion among fans. The images were originally shared on Instagram Stories by stylist Kim Byul, showing the two idols at the event with other guests, surrounded by wine glasses.
The dinner marked the announcement of the new Nike Ava Rover sneaker collaboration with Hyein Seo. Some fans were surprised to see the idols participating in a sponsorship setting during their ongoing legal dispute with ADOR.
The reactions were split. Some fans celebrated the fact that top global brands like Nike still showed confidence in NewJeans despite the group's court battle with their agency.
An X user, @Apbn7, wrote:
"I love how the brands still love the girls despite the whole situation and the whole sabotage by hybe.. They will continue to support them for sure after this is all done."
Fans pointed out that the members continue to be sought after in high-profile campaigns. They believe that this showed their individual and group marketability.
"THEY ARE THE AMBASSADORS TRUST," a fan commented.
'This is the living proof that they’re after their global influence, not on their company or money," another user added.
"This makes me so happy," a person remarked.
"Nike will definitely continue working with newjeans as global ambassadors when they return .The biggest brands are supporting the members," a netizen added.
Many agreed it was unusual to see idols attending brand dinners involving sponsor company executives. This led to speculation about the group's current management status. Fans also expressed joy seeing an update on the members.
"This collaboration showcases how fashion and sport can unify diverse talents beautifully. Excited to see where it leads," an X user wrote.
"I consider any new update of the girls recently like a comeback oh wow," a fan commented.
"Watching them has become such a rare sighting. I miss them with all my heart," a netizen remarked.
More about NewJeans’ brand deals and the legal battle with ADOR
Since NewJeans' debut in 2022, the group has racked up ambassadorships with brands such as Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Burberry, Levi’s, and Calvin Klein. Even during the legal turbulence, brands like Nike continue to associate with the members through indirect or past collaborations.
Notably, the group headlined campaigns for Nike Air Max and launched a limited-edition Nike By You capsule last year.
However, NewJeans’ legal standoff with ADOR has affected their contractual flexibility. According to a report by the Korean Herald, in March 2025, a South Korean court granted ADOR an injunction.
It prohibited the members from pursuing independent schedules or promotional activities under a new group name, NJZ. This came after the members announced their departure from ADOR and attempted to rebrand.
Despite ongoing attempts to challenge the ruling, the court reaffirmed ADOR’s authority over the group’s promotional rights in April.
Recently, Minji’s disappearance from Chanel Korea’s official site also fueled speculation about her ambassador status. However, she still appears in international campaigns.
The next court hearing for NewJeans and the label is scheduled on June 5, 2025.