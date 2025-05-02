NewJeans Minji's Chanel Beauty photos reported disappearance from brand's website sparks speculations amidst ongoing ADOR feud

NewJeans Minji's disappearance from Chanel Korea's website has ignited a conversation among netizens about her status as a brand ambassador.

Recently, Korean netizens noticed that Minji is no longer featured on Chanel's Naver homepage or its official website, as reported by AllKpop on May 2, 2025. This led to speculation that the change may be connected to the ongoing feud between NewJeans and their label, ADOR.

Minji was appointed Chanel Korea's official ambassador for the Beauty, Fashion, Watch & Jewelry category in February 2023. This made her the first person to be named ambassador in three categories simultaneously.

On March 21, 2025, the Seoul Central District Court approved an injunction prohibiting the group from conducting any activities independent of ADOR. In response, the group announced a hiatus to comply with the court's decision, further fueling speculations about Minji's removal from the Chanel Korea website.

However, many netizens have refuted these claims, pointing out that Minji is still featured in Chanel's Éclat Premier's campaign. They shared links and pictures, including billboard ads featuring the NewJeans member promoting their skincare line at Shanghai International Airport.

More about NewJeans and their ongoing feud with ADOR/HYBE

This dispute started in April 2024 when HYBE and ADOR's CEO, Min Hee-jin, accused HYBE of plotting to gain full ownership of the group. She accused HYBE of neglecting NewJeans in favor of its other girl groups. Subsequently, Min Hee-jin was dismissed as CEO of ADOR in August 2024.

The members expressed their distrust and criticized HYBE via a surprise YouTube livestream, where they accused the company of alleged workplace harassment, leaking private information, and deleting the group's previous content. During the stream, they served HYBE's chairman, Bang Si-hyuk, with an ultimatum to reinstate Min Hee-jin by September 25.

HYBE ultimately rejected the ultimatum but confirmed that Min Hee-jin could still work as NewJeans' producer. Group member Hanni testified against HYBE's senior management of discrimination during the National Assembly's Environment and Labour Committee audit in October 2024, but the claims were later dismissed by the government agency.

In November 2024, the members of the girl group sent a letter to ADOR threatening to terminate the contract if their demands were not met within 14 days. Eventually, on November 28, they announced the termination of their exclusive contract with ADOR.

The members launched a separate Instagram account in December 2024 called jeansforfree. In retaliation, ADOR filed an injunction with the Seoul Central District Court to prevent the members from engaging in independent activities or signing advertising contracts while their contract dispute remains unresolved.

On February 7, the members announced their new group name, NJZ, and revealed that they would be headlining the Hong Kong ComplexCon music festival. On March 21, ADOR was granted the injunction, which prohibited the group from conducting activities independent of the label.

However, on March 23, 2025, NewJeans performed at ComplexCon, where they debuted their latest single, Pit Stop, and announced their hiatus.

In other news, the group's objection to the judgment in favor of ADOR was dismissed by the Seoul Court on April 16, 2025.

