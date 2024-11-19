"Bro has the best mom ever" — Internet reacts to Minnesota cop FaceTiming her son after meeting Chief Keef in traffic

In a video that surfaced on X earlier today, Chief Keef was captured greeting the son of a Minnesota cop who encountered him in traffic over FaceTime. The rapper, who is known for his 2012 hit Love Sosa, appeared to ask the boy if he was playing a video game in the viral clip.

Uploaded by a user named @FearedBuck, the video went viral within hours, amassing over 1.7 million views, 63k likes, and over 1k reshares. Netizens are reacting to the video, with many of them praising the mother.

Some netizens praised the cop by calling her the "real mom" for thinking of her son as she met a celebrity.

"Right. Like, I can't even imagine how excited her son must've been! Have you ever had a random celebrity encounter or something similar?" - commented an X user.

"I’d do the same damn thing" - posted another.

"This a real mom thinking about her son when meeting a famous person he look up to" - replied a third one.

Meanwhile, others complimented her as the mom of the year.

"Her son finna jump out of the screen" - wrote a four user.

"nah thas mom of the year right there" - commented a fifth one.

"Imagine bein on the game then seeing Chief Keef with yo mom otp" - posted another netizen.

Chief Keef demonstrated that he was a proud father at Lyrical Lemonade earlier this year

In the video, the cop is seen FaceTiming her son while standing outside the window of Chief Keef's car, and tells him, "It's Chief Keef" when he picks up, before pointing the smartphone at the rapper.

A person accompanying the rapper turns on his flashlight to make the rapper visible in the dark as the young boy greets him with a long and cheerful "Yo!".

Chief Keef reciprocates the greeting with the same enthusiasm, prompting a burst of laughter from the cop. He then asks the boy if he is playing a video game at the moment.

Keef, who appeared visibly cheerful as he greeted the son of the Minnesota cop from his car window on the road recently, is a father himself.

Earlier this year, in June, the Faneto rapper headlined the 2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash in Illinois. Keef returned to Chicago - his hometown - after over 10 years for the concert.

As Keef appeared on Lyrical Lemonade's stage, the rapper brought out two of his children with him one by one, performing alongside them.

The No Tomorrow rapper appeared on the stage with his song, Krüe Karter Cozart, meeting with him backstage beforehand. Krüe joined his father for his first song, moving alongside him as the two shared an on-stage chemistry.

Krüe was followed by Chief Keef's eldest daughter, Kayden Kash Cozart - who is currently 15 - who sang along to the All The Parties rapper's hits, including Earned and I Don't Like on the stage.

In between performing with his kids, Keef told the crowd gathered at the concert:

"I do this for them."

The 2024 Summer Smash, which was hosted at Bridgeview's Seatgeek Stadium on June 16, 2024, saw the drill rapper perform in Chicago after nearly a decade. Keef had stayed away from doing local shows because of his legal troubles and clashes with government officials in the past.

Besides Chief Keef, the other artists who performed at the 2024 Lyrical Lemonade in June include Playboi Carti, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Lucki. The new faces that greeted the summer festival were Big Sean, Kodak Black, and That Mexican OT.

Meanwhile, F1lthy, Zack Bia, Kervin Frost, and DJ Scheme appeared in the DJ lineup of the festival.

