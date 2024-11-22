"Bro ignored Drake's version": Fans react as Kendrick Lamar drops surprise album 'GNX' ft. The Heart Part 6

Kendrick Lamar recently released a new album, GNX, without making any prior announcement on November 22, 2024. Before the project's arrival, Lamar posted a teaser on his official YouTube channel on the same day, which has received more than 500,000 views so far.

Notably, GNX features 12 songs in the soundtrack, including The Heart Pt. 6. The title is the same as one of the diss tracks released by Drake in May this year during his ongoing dispute with Lamar. However, this is a separate track by Lamar.

The title of Drake's diss track was taken from The Heart series, originally released by Lamar. The duo also targeted each other in various other singles at the time, such as Not Like Us and Family Matters.

On the other hand, the teaser of GNX featured Kendrick Lamar entering a garage from his car. Another vehicle can also be spotted in the teaser with the lights turned on and Lamar eventually starts rapping as he leans on the car.

Kendrick then sits on top of a piano in a crouching position as he can be heard rapping in the video:

"I'm carryin' heavier hearts right now / I can power lift with Olympians too / I'm carryin' various darts right now / I desert this bitch like tiramisù / See, we gon' body for body, I hand you a body / I'm probably a better masseuse."

Furthermore, Kendrick Lamar posted the tease video through his official Instagram account on November 22 and netizens took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. One of them also wrote:

"Bro ignored Drake's version."

Lamar's fans also praised GNX below the post, calling it the "album of the year" alongside a user saying that Lamar sounded furious. A few others used the word "Goat" to appreciate the album.

Kendrick Lamar's The Heart series has addressed his career and struggles

As mentioned, Lamar's latest project GNX featured a track, The Heart Pt. 6, the new installment in The Heart series. According to Billboard, the track addresses the relationship Lamar shared with his group Black Hippy, record label TDE, and his newfound independence.

Apart from that, The Heart Pt. 6 samples a single, Use Your Heart, released by R&B trio SWV in 1996. The single managed to reach on top of Billboard charts at the time of release.

The other installments of The Heart series came out between 2010 and 2022. Kendrick Lamar has spoken about his career through the tracks over the years.

Vibe magazine states that the first part featured Lamar targeting the instrumental to Umi Says, a single released by Mos Def. Lamar additionally speaks about his early encounter with J. Cole. In the second installment, Lamar addressed his aim to have financial freedom and become an expert in creating lyrics.

The third part of The Heart series featured Kendrick Lamar's struggles over the years and his association with Top Dawg Entertainment as they attempted to get recognition among the public.

The lyrics in the fourth entry include Lamar exploring the world of rapping from his point of view and proclaiming himself as the Master of Ceremonies, also called MC. The fifth single in the series speaks of late rapper Nipsey Hussle's career and Lamar addresses the latter's alleged murderer in the lyrics, granting forgiveness.

