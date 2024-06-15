"Call Justin Bieber at any given time" — Billie Eilish reveals what her message to her 10-year-old self from the future would be

Billie Eilish and Alex Wolff have shared a close friendship over the years and the duo recently appeared for an interview for the Off the Cuff segment of the Vogue magazine on June 14, 2024. While both of them addressed their bond during the conversation, she got asked about a message she would send to her "10-year-old self" and Eilish replied:

"I would say, 'You can and have and do call Justin Bieber at any given time. Any time you want, you can. And he'll answer.'"

Notably, Eilish has also been a friend of Bieber since April 2019 when they met at the Coachella. During Ariana Grande's performance at the event, the singers started dancing with each other. They eventually collaborated in July of the same year and released a remix of the single Bad Guy. The song reached the top of the charts.

Justin Bieber then appeared for an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music the following year and became emotional as he recalled the time he met Billie Eilish. He said that he would be there for Eilish when she needs him and he wants to protect the moments he shared with her.

"I just want to protect her, you know? I don't want her to lose it, I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody. So, if she ever needs me, I'm just a call away."

Billie posted the interview on her Instagram page and even added a few photos, including the picture of a door with a message outside that stated, "Billie's Room: Forever Belieber."

Billie Eilish speaks up on her experience of becoming popular at a young age

Billie Eilish has accumulated a huge fanbase with her flawless singing skills over the years. The Los Angeles, California native developed an interest in singing at a very young age and even underwent training in ukulele. She started recording songs at 13.

Meanwhile, the Sesame Street star recently addressed her experience of growing up in the limelight while speaking to Interview Magazine. She stated it was a strange feeling and she could find many things about herself.

"The one good part I can tell you is that some of the things I heard said about me, I was able to use to my advantage later… Some of that information was useful, but the majority of it was not."

Billie Eilish also mentioned that she does not like to explain herself most of the time. She added a person cannot defend if they are a well-known face and continued:

"I'm like, 'Dude, imagine everyone in the world heard a rumor about you and it's either not true or it's explained out of context.' And my want and need to explain myself, I have found to be extremely damaging to my life and my sense of self."

The 22-year-old's last album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, came out last month and received positive feedback. It reached the second spot on the US Billboard 200 alongside other charts.

Billie Eilish is also preparing for the Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, which starts on September 29 with three shows in Canada this year. Tickets for the event went for sale on April 30, 2024, and the tour will end on July 27 next year in Ireland.