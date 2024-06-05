"Clearly the manager listened to grippy" — Fans react to J. Cole seemingly ignored at Tesla dealership as he browses cybertruck

Global superstar J. Cole visited a Tesla dealership on June 4, 2024, to check out the Cybertruck. A fan on TikTok claimed that the staff overlooked him, which sparked a wave of reactions on social media. One netizen suggested the manager treated Cole differently because of his celebrity status, referencing Cole's track Grippy in their comments.

"Clearly the manager listened to grippy," on X.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The captured video posted by a fan, @pearliquee, on Tiktok seemingly shows Cole roaming in the showroom and looking at the Tesla holding a phone in his one hand. The rapper wore white shorts, a blue t-shirt, and white shoes.

Moreover, the fan suggested that she and J. Cole were shopping for Tesla, and the manager ignored him because he did not know who Cole was —

"J Cole & I shopping for Tesla at the same time while manager kept ignoring him bc he didn't know who he was & continued persuading me to place the order for the car," a fan claimed on TikTok.

Expand Tweet

Many fans supported J. Cole, calling him humble and praising his ability to balance his celebrity status with being relatable and grounded. They found this quality "impressive."

"Cole's ability to still be a regular person and a massive celebrity at the same time is very impressive," one wrote.

"He's so humble that when they asked his name, he gave a pseudonym to preserve his real identity. Humble king 🙌🏼," another fan tweeted on X.

Moreover, a few suggested that famous individuals wish for moments like these, where they are treated with the same level of fairness as any other customer, without special treatment —

"Every celebrity wants this exact scenario to happen. This is a dream for anyone with fame," one fan on X.

Furthermore, some fans humorously reacted to the scenario, suggesting disbelief regarding the actions of the manager at the Tesla dealership —

"The hands behind the back while tailing at a safe distance lol. I know what's REALLY going on here 😂😂😂😂," a fan tweeted.

"Bro, tired of riding bikes," another said.

"Manager about to be fired 😂😂😂 cole couldve bought 4 and left happy nahhh manager ego to big and racist," third wrote humorously.

"Even if they don't recognize him, shouldn't they treat their customers with respect? 😂☠️," another wrote.

The Tesla Cybertruck is an all-electric pickup truck designed and manufactured by Tesla, Inc. Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled it in November 2019. The Cybertruck boasts a unique design with angular lines and a stainless steel exoskeleton, setting it apart from traditional pickup trucks. As per Car and Driver, the cost of the 2024 Tesla Cybertruck starts from $81,895.

Getting to Know J. Cole

J. Cole, the acclaimed rapper (Image via Getty)

Jermaine Lamarr Cole, known as J. Cole, is an American rapper and record producer who gained fame with his 2007 debut mixtape, The Come Up. His first studio album, Cole World: The Sideline Story (2011), debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

J. Cole received platinum awards for Born Sinner (2013) and Forest Hills Drive (2014) and has won 14 awards, including two Grammys. He has collaborated with artists such as Janet Jackson, Young Thug, Wale, and Kendrick Lamar. Recently, he briefly joined the Drake-Lamar feud with the track 7 Minute Drill but quickly stepped back. His latest mixtape Might Delete Later, was released on April 5, 2024, by Dreamville and Interscope Records.