Consequence abruptly ends interview after sharing Pusha T and Kanye West’s alleged texts, claims the Clipse rapper used Ye for publicity

Consequence has claimed that Pusha T used Kanye West's name to promote Clipse's album, Let God Sort Em Out. He also walked out of an interview after making these claims.Clipse, a duo of Pusha T and Malice, came back to action after 16 years and released Let God Sort Em Out on July 11 this year. While promoting the album, Push often took digs at Kanye West, even claiming that he doesn't respect him as a man.Consequence, whose real name is Dexter Raymond Mills Jr., appeared on Hot 97 on August 14 to speak with DJ Brewski. He displayed some alleged text messages from 2021 from a group that had him, Push, and Ye. He then walked out of the interview as well, as captured by Glock Tropickz on X (formerly Twitter).Consequence started by saying:"One of the reasons why we didn't have a 'song of the summer' is because the sound bite of the summer was 'I don't respect Kanye as a man' performed by — and I'mma emphasis 'performed' by — Pusha T and his brother Malice, known as the Clipse."He claimed that Pusha T used Kanye West's name for publicity for his new album. He said that the rapper's claims about not respecting Ye as a man were false and only for marketing. Consequence reveals the alleged text messages between Pusha T and Kanye West from 2021FYF Fest 2017 - Day 2 (Image Source: Getty)Consequence showed DJ Brewski the alleged text messages and told him to read them out loud. Brewski first read Kanye West's alleged message, addressed to Pusha T, saying:"In the diss record to Drake, you still not 100 percent in the right with me even though he should not have spoke on your wife. You not perfect either. The record still caused me mental harm, so that meant when you shot, you hit me and my family also. We have to protect my brain at all cost, because I have the vision. It's accountability, you not wrong but you not 100 percent right either."Brewski then read Pusha's alleged reply, saying:"Yeah I agree, I'm not perfect… I never learned how to turn the other cheek when disrespected. It's how I was raised. Martin Luther King wasn't respected in my house either. Hurting you or your family wasn't my intention. Protecting my family and the brand was the only mission. Sorry for any trauma caused by me."Consequence then pointed out that Pusha T apologized to Kanye West, and hence, that would mean that he respects him. He added that if he respects him, his claims during the rollout of his album this year were false. Consequence said:&quot;So, where I'm from, if you're willing to apologize to someone, that would mean that you respect them, right? So if you're running a whole rollout based on not respecting someone and you're a man, but you know that you already apologized to this man, then are you being honest with your base? Are you being honest to the world? Is this a real feeling or is this contrived for marketing?"He also took a dig at Malice and ended by saying that if anyone has a problem with him, they can &quot;find him in the streets&quot;. He then abruptly stood up and walked off.DJ Brewski uploaded a reel on his Instagram on August 14, referencing Consequence walking off. He also wrote in the comments that he's confused whether to put the entire interview out. Currently, the video has been made private on Hot 97's YouTube channel.