  • home icon
  • Music
  • Consequence abruptly ends interview after sharing Pusha T and Kanye West’s alleged texts, claims the Clipse rapper used Ye for publicity

Consequence abruptly ends interview after sharing Pusha T and Kanye West’s alleged texts, claims the Clipse rapper used Ye for publicity

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 16, 2025 07:49 GMT
Consequence &quot;Nice Doing Business With You&quot; Private Listening Event - Source: Getty
Consequence "Nice Doing Business With You" Private Listening Event (Image Source: Getty)

Consequence has claimed that Pusha T used Kanye West's name to promote Clipse's album, Let God Sort Em Out. He also walked out of an interview after making these claims.

Ad

Clipse, a duo of Pusha T and Malice, came back to action after 16 years and released Let God Sort Em Out on July 11 this year. While promoting the album, Push often took digs at Kanye West, even claiming that he doesn't respect him as a man.

Consequence, whose real name is Dexter Raymond Mills Jr., appeared on Hot 97 on August 14 to speak with DJ Brewski. He displayed some alleged text messages from 2021 from a group that had him, Push, and Ye. He then walked out of the interview as well, as captured by Glock Tropickz on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Consequence started by saying:

“One of the reasons why we didn’t have a ‘song of the summer' is because the sound bite of the summer was ‘I don’t respect Kanye as a man’ performed by — and I’mma emphasis ‘performed’ by — Pusha T and his brother Malice, known as the Clipse.”

He claimed that Pusha T used Kanye West's name for publicity for his new album. He said that the rapper's claims about not respecting Ye as a man were false and only for marketing.

Ad

Also Read: "Bro already lost in 2018 and now wants to lose again": Internet reacts as Pusha T seemingly disses Drake and Birdman on new Wale collab

Consequence reveals the alleged text messages between Pusha T and Kanye West from 2021

FYF Fest 2017 - Day 2 (Image Source: Getty)
FYF Fest 2017 - Day 2 (Image Source: Getty)

Consequence showed DJ Brewski the alleged text messages and told him to read them out loud. Brewski first read Kanye West's alleged message, addressed to Pusha T, saying:

Ad
“In the diss record to Drake, you still not 100 percent in the right with me even though he should not have spoke on your wife. You not perfect either. The record still caused me mental harm, so that meant when you shot, you hit me and my family also. We have to protect my brain at all cost, because I have the vision. It’s accountability, you not wrong but you not 100 percent right either.”
Ad

Brewski then read Pusha's alleged reply, saying:

“Yeah I agree, I’m not perfect… I never learned how to turn the other cheek when disrespected. It’s how I was raised. Martin Luther King wasn’t respected in my house either. Hurting you or your family wasn’t my intention. Protecting my family and the brand was the only mission. Sorry for any trauma caused by me.”
Ad

Consequence then pointed out that Pusha T apologized to Kanye West, and hence, that would mean that he respects him. He added that if he respects him, his claims during the rollout of his album this year were false. Consequence said:

"So, where I’m from, if you’re willing to apologize to someone, that would mean that you respect them, right? So if you’re running a whole rollout based on not respecting someone and you’re a man, but you know that you already apologized to this man, then are you being honest with your base? Are you being honest to the world? Is this a real feeling or is this contrived for marketing?”
Ad

He also took a dig at Malice and ended by saying that if anyone has a problem with him, they can "find him in the streets". He then abruptly stood up and walked off.

DJ Brewski uploaded a reel on his Instagram on August 14, referencing Consequence walking off. He also wrote in the comments that he's confused whether to put the entire interview out. Currently, the video has been made private on Hot 97's YouTube channel.

Ad

Also Read: "At this point, where’s the collab album?" — Internet reacts to Kanye West saying he feels closest to Drake out of anybody in rap

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications