Country singer Mark Chesnutt's net worth and career explored as he undergoes heart surgery

According to an Instagram post by Mark Chesnutt's team on June 19, the country singer was hospitalized on June 15 before undergoing an emergency quadruple bypass surgery. The post also mentioned his show dates would be canceled and expressed gratitude to his fans for their understanding.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Mark Chesnutt has a net worth of $3 million, a number he made by making numerous music hits and selling more than 30 million albums worldwide. According to Citimuzik, the singer charges around $25,000 - $39,000 to book an event or a performance.

Trending

Raised in Beaumont, Texas, country singer Mark Chesnutt was influenced by his father, Bob Chesnutt, a singer and record collector. He is known to have a neo-traditionalist and honky-tonk style of music. Chesnutt rose to fame in the early 1990s and became one of the most prominent voices in American country music in that decade.

Mark Chesnutt's career explored

Mark Chesnutt started his journey in music during his mid-teens when he'd accompanied his parents to local bars. His father, Bob Chesnutt, had recorded several singles during the 1960s and 1970s. As he visited local bars with his parents, he'd sing along with band members and other musicians. Once his talent was recognized, Chesnutt began getting paid for his singing and decided to quit high school a year before his graduation.

Chesnutt then began recording independent labels in 1981 at 17 in San Antonio and Houston. A recording he made for Houston's Cherry label, Too Cold At Home, was noticed by Tony Brown, a producer at MCA/Nashville.

Chesnutt started gaining recognition in the country music scene in the 1990s and released his major-label debut, Too Cold at Home, in 1990, which bagged five chart singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles and Tracks charts. His second single, Brother Jukebox, a rendition of Keith Whitley's song, bagged the first number-one single on Hot Country Songs in 1991.

His second album, Longnecks and Short Stories, which was released in 1992, earned him four more singles. While talking to LA Weekly, Chesnutt shed light on the unique tone of his country music, inspired from Southeast Texas.

"I think it has to do with a fusion of Cajun, Zydeco and just pure country. There's a little bit of Texas swing down there, but not much. There's more of a bluesy feel. And hardly any bluegrass..."

In 1992, he tied the knot with Tracie Motley and released his third album, Almost Goodbye in 1993. Chesnutt met Tracie at a bar and while recalling the scene at the time said,

"She came out there with a guy she was with at the time, and I took her away from him."

The couple have three sons, Waylon, named after Waylon Jennings, Casey, and Cameron.

Mark Chesnutt released his fourth album, What a Way to Live in 1994, and his fifth album, Wings in 1995. Mark Chesnutt followed a musical style inspired by honky-tonk and neotraditional country and was often compared with another Beaumont singer, George Jones. Chesnutt was hospitalized in November 2023 to undergo a medical evaluation, as per his social media posts. However, the details of the evaluation were not mentioned.