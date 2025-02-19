Dave Blunts says he doesn't "give a f**k about Isabelle" because she wanted him "for fame" in his new song "First Day Out The Hospital"

Rapper Dave Blunts previewed a snippet of his upcoming song, First Day Out The Hospital, on his Instagram page on February 18, 2025. The rapper, who has been documenting his health journey on his social media pages while being in and out of hospitals, promised fans that the new song was coming out soon.

Ad

The rapper showed off his workout regime in the preview, lifting dumbbells and weights while wearing a pink jumpsuit. Dave Blunts also addressed his alleged ex-girlfriend in his upcoming song, saying that he didn't "give a f**k" about her as she was allegedly dating him "for fame."

"I was hooked up on oxygen when I said that on that stage/ Stupid b***h trying to clout chase had to cut her off she a lame/ Don't give a f**k about Isabelle cause she only want me for the fame/ My first day out the hospital and my first day out the grave," he rapped in the preview.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Dave Blunts went viral on social media after his Juice WRLD Day performance in November 2024, where he performed on stage with an oxygen tank. The 23-year-old rapper's pictures with his alleged girlfriend at the time (whom he mentioned in First Day Out The Hospital) went viral on social media, raising concerns about his health.

Dave Blunts postponed his album release after his hospitalization

Dave Blunts, whose third untitled album was reportedly scheduled to be released on February 14, was forced to postpone the release after he was hospitalized just days before the scheduled date. The rapper took to his Instagram page on February 12 to announce to his fans that he was unable to finish his album due to his health condition, writing:

Ad

"As I lay here in my hospital bed for the 1000th time I start to realize that this time is more devastating than any other previous hospital visit not because of my deteriorating health no but because I made a promise that my album would still come out on Friday but due to my health I haven’t been able to finish my album and now we only have 2 more days until Friday I want to live up to my promise but at this point I don’t know if I can…"

Ad

Ad

While Dave Blunts was not able to fulfil his promise of releasing his album on Valentine's Day, the rapper released the music video for his song, Thinking Of You, on February 15. The video has received over 91K views on his YouTube channel at the time of writing.

On February 16, Dave Blunts uploaded another update about his health, saying that he had been discharged from the hospital and was now looking to focus on his music and career. He added that he was "never going back to the hospital," announcing that his song First Day Out The Hospital will be released soon.

Ad

"DEMON HOME First Day Out Last Day In I’m never going back to the hospital! THEY THREW ME A COMING HOME SURPRISE PARTY NOW ITS TIME TO FOCUS ON MY HEALTH AND MY CAREER NOT SOLAR NOT ISABELLA BUT ME FIRST DAY OUT THE HOSPITAL SONG DROPPING REAL SOON!!" he wrote in the caption.

Ad

Ad

Dave Blunts has yet to announce the release date for his upcoming song, First Day Out The Hospital.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback