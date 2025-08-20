Designer Bob Mackie shares historical details about Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’ costume

Designer Bob Mackie, widely known for his elaborate show costumes, has shared historical details about the outfit Taylor Swift wore for her upcoming project, The Life of a Showgirl.Mackie is known for his elaborate stage designs, having worked with artists such as Cher, Diana Ross, and Elton John. He has long been associated with glamour, precision, and theatrical artistry. His designs were the focus of the Las Vegas spectacle Jubilee!, a show that ran for over 30 years, featuring more than 1,000 costumes by Mackie and Pete Menefee.In 2025, Swift incorporated one of these original costumes into the visual presentation of her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The archival work, originally produced in 1981, was remastered and modified by stylist Jose Rodrigo for Swift's promotional imagery.Taylor Swift’s stylist, Jose Rodrigo, brings Jubilee! back to lifeInitially, the dress in question belonged to the sequence called Jewel Finale in Jubilee!, the legendary revue, which first premiered in 1981 at Bally's Las Vegas and remained on stage until 2016. Mackie, together with designer Pete Menefee, designed hundreds of costumes, including highly stylized ensembles adorned with rhinestones, feathers, sequins, and elaborate headpieces. The show itself was modeled after the glittering Broadway revues, such as the Ziegfeld Follies, but performed on a scale unmatched in Las Vegas. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe exact article Swift was wearing reflects the typical style of Mackie. It consists of a heavily jewelled bra, rhinestone-encrusted thong, feathered armbands, and a tall headpiece. It was constructed out of French wire work and blush-hued material to provide a nude-illusion effect,When Swift's team retrieved the garment, it had been carefully preserved for decades. It was restored by stylist Jose Rodrigo, who already collaborated with archival pieces of Jubilee! in the past.Lost details, such as the feathers and rhinestone chains, were recreated, and original Swarovski crystals, which were used extensively in 1981 and reportedly caused a temporary shortage, were cleaned to their original state. According to Rodrigo, every piece of Jubilee! Costumes had their internal label with the names of the showgirls to whom they had belonged, which kept their history and lineage alive.Taylor Swift announces twelfth studio album, The Life of a ShowgirlThe decision to showcase this archival Bob design coincides with Taylor Swift's announcement of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, scheduled for release on October 3, 2025.In a special episode of the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce, Taylor Swift officially announced The Life of a Showgirl. It was announced on August 13, 2025, and the episode included Swift revealing the cover art, track listing, and release date of the album.Life of a Showgirl (Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram)Written primarily during the 2024 European Eras Tour, the album reflects on her own life as a performer and draws connections to the historic figure of the showgirl. The album will be the twelfth release by Swift as a solo artist, following 2024's The Tortured Poets Department.Swift returned to collaboration with Max Martin and Shellback, who had worked on many of her past releases and had been her main producers since 2017. She has described the record's tone as &quot;infectiously joyful, wild, and dramatic.&quot;The record includes 12 songs, which is a strategic move since it is the twelfth studio album. Swift also made it clear that there would be no deluxe editions or bonus tracks; the project is presented in its purest form, consisting of these 12 carefully crafted songs.The Life of a Showgirl is set to be released officially on October 3, 2025, under Republic Records.