Diddy allegedly installed locks on all the bedrooms of $25K party mansion and kept the keys, manager Jason Haight claims

An ex-venue manager Jason Haight told The Daily Mail on November 19 that Sean "Diddy" Combs gave instructions according to which he had to install locks on every bedroom of a party mansion that he rented. According to Haight, Diddy then asked him to hand over the keys to the mansion that had 15 bedrooms.

Haight who was the mansion's longtime caretaker added that Diddy rented the place for $25,000 to celebrate the birthday of rapper Meek Mill back in April 2014. Haight said that he was contacted by Diddy's personal assistant who relayed that the rapper had certain specific requirements. He further stated:

"They requested that all interior bedroom door locks were to be ordered new and left unopened for their arrival for security purposes as they would need to supervise the installation. And both keys were to be given to Mr. Combs directly and nobody else."

The 54-year-old former venue manager also claimed that the partygoers had left the property in a disorganized manner after the party happened on May 3.

According to Jason, there were broken alcohol bottles, used condoms, inner garments, lubricants, and blood on beddings, which he allegedly saw at the property after the party was over. Jason further claimed that Diddy's team gave him an approximate estimate of 850 guests.

The property in question was the Parisian Palace in Las Vegas, and it was managed by Jason Haight between 2005 and 2017.

Jason Haight claimed that Diddy's team wanted alterations in the property during the time of the party

Amid the several claims that Jason Haight made about the 2014 party, he further gave insights into the demands that Combs' team came up with. Haight revealed that he was told that Combs would have an insurance policy fo the mansion.

The policy would reportedly cover the mansion and everything in it, along with "any loss of life" during the party. The policy further made the presence of smoke detectors across the property, mandatory. When Haight told them that the property already had those, the team explained that they would prefer new ones.

To this, Haight stated that he then told them that the ceilings of the luxurious mansion were hand-painted by artist Thomas Bissetti and reportedly took him eight years to finish. The team apparently then told Haight that the detectors were temporary alterations and would be removed once the event was over.

The former venue manager claimed that the party got over at around 3 am and about 900 guests arrived there. He further revealed some scenes that he allegedly witnessed at the party. According to Haight, people were having sushi off a naked lady. Further describing the state of the mansion after the party was over, Haight said:

"The bedrooms the following day were disgusting, broken bottles of alcohol, used condoms, blood on the beddings, powder and razor blades by the hundreds, lubricant on the dressers and marble floors."

For the unversed, Diddy is now detained in the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn after being arrested on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution in September this year.

