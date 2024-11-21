"Diddy sent private investigators to Meek's house"— Netizens react as Meek Mill claims he's ready to 'start a war' over media bias in series of tweets

Meek Mill called out several media publications on November 20 after a video of Diddy allegedly throwing a party for his 27th birthday was circulated online. Daily Mail published a story on the video, claiming they acquired the clip from Jason Haight — the manager of Parisian Palace, where the alleged birthday party was held in 2014.

In a series of tweets, Meek Mill accused the publications of targeting Black men. He called the articles on the alleged 2014 birthday party clip a "media smear campaign." He seemingly warned in one of the tweets:

"Ima stand on this I know it's somebody behind this! Ima start a war behind it too when I find out!"

Meek Mill's tweets soon drew reactions from netizens.

"Diddy sent private investigators to Meeks house," one X user wrote.

"Meek I think it’s safe to say Twitter has ruined your legacy… put the phone down bro," said one person.

"You know he did most of what they saying you was literally at the parties," commented another.

"If my woman don’t got my back like this then I don’t want it," joked one.

In one of the tweets, Meek claimed that other celebrities who faced public scrutiny after Combs' arrest had mostly remained quiet. The rapper added he had nothing to hide about his past.

"He right tho everybody is staying quiet lol", commented one X user referring to Meek's tweet.

Last week, a video surfaced online where Meek was heard saying he was in "no Diddy" gang. However, the apparent change in his thoughts about the mogul surprised some netizens.

"You was just screaming NO DIDDY who threatened you", wrote another.

Meek Mill calls out the media for publishing "lies" based on the 2014 party allegedly thrown by Diddy

Alongside Daily Mail, several other outlets published reports on the seemingly wild 2014 party scenes featuring lingerie-clad women, masked dancers, cocaine, and alcohol. The venue caretaker, Jason Haight, reportedly recounted a rather questionable aftermath of the party to the outlet.

Meek Mill took to X on Wednesday and posted a screen recording showing some of the top news by different media outlets on Google that published articles on the 2014 party. The 37-year-old Philadelphia rapper claimed none of those publications were Black-owned and accused them of slandering Black artists and their culture.

Meek Mill tweets about media outlets. (Image via X/@MeekMill)

Meek accused the outlets of posting "lies" about him in a series of consecutive tweets. He further insinuated the media was deliberately targeting Black men. Meek asked in one of the tweets:

"why nobody looking at the fact of who we consuming this news from...I went to chat gpt none of these people are even Americans and not close to the black party These weak a** stories this wasn’t even puff party . It’s not nothing to be quiet about if you’re smart!"

In a later tweet, Meek Mill claimed Black men were being put in jail based on such stories. Despite the recent video of him denouncing affiliation with Diddy, Meek wished him well and hoped the Bad Boy Records founder did not commit "most of that sh*t" he has been accused of.

