Diddy's ex-bodyguard alleges rap mogul shoved his personal chef out of the house

As Diddy continues to face legal challenges, his former bodyguard Roger Bonds has made allegations against the rapper. In an interview with VladTV, Bonds claimed that Diddy physically assaulted his personal chef, Jordan. He added that she was shoved out of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mansion, along with sharing other accusations.

Roger Bonds served on Diddy’s security staff for almost a decade, from 2003 to 2012. He has appeared in numerous interviews, including with Piers Morgan, in recent weeks to put the rapper on blast.

While speaking with VladTV, Bonds revealed that one of Diddy’s personal chefs, Jordan, stayed at his residence for around two to three years before being forced to resign. When sharing what exactly took place between Jordan and Combs, Bonds said in the interview that Jordan told him that Combs “put his hands on her.”

Bonds went on to say that the physical assault took place because Jordan did not let cleaners into the Combs residence during one instance.

“Don’t put your hands on me” — Roger Bonds narrates the personal chef’s incident with Diddy

In the interview, Bonds revealed that during one instance, Jordan was hesitant to let certain housekeepers into Combs’ residence as she was unaware of their identities. Following this, the nanny for Combs and Cassie Ventura’s twin daughters, Jesse and D'Lila, reportedly asked Jordan to make coffee for her, but Jordan insisted that she did not know how to.

Diddy then reportedly got involved in their interaction, leading to him laying his hands on Jordan. Bonds said in his interview:

"Puffy [Combs] just stormed into the kitchen and was complaining about her [Jordan], talking about her, got in her face, put his hand on her forehead and started pushing it back."

He further continued:

"And if you know Jordan you know that Jordan ain’t going to let a man just put hands on her so she said- ‘don’t put your hands on me!’ One thing led to another and with all his might he pushed her, he flung her out of the door and she fell on her a*s and she fell on her knees."

Bonds also alleged that Combs was always "screaming" and "yelling" at Jordan. He went on to reveal that with Cassie Ventura coming forward with physical and s*xual assault allegations against Diddy, Jordan told him that her own “trauma” with the Bad Boy mogul resurfaced as well.

Cassie and Jordan are not the only alleged victims of Combs. In May, plaintiff April Lampros filed a lawsuit against the musician and accused him of s*xual assault in three instances. She also claimed that he forced her to take ecstasy.

Former model Crystal McKinney also filed a lawsuit and accused the rapper of drugging and s*xually assaulting her in 2003. Additionally, a woman named Joie Dickerson-Neal filed a lawsuit against Combs for allegedly drugging and s*xually assaulting her while she was still a college student in 1991.

An unnamed woman, among other victims, also came forward to file a s*xual assault suit against Combs. She alleged that he drugged and r*ped her when she was just 17 years old.

The rapper now remains under federal investigation as he maintains his innocence.