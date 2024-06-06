"I've never been to a Diddy party"— Charlamagne Tha God reflects on Diddy's situation in interview with Piers Morgan

As Diddy continues to face legal challenges, Charlamagne Tha God appeared in a Piers Morgan interview to share his opinions on the music mogul. This comes after Sean “Diddy” Combs faced multiple lawsuits that accused him of s*x trafficking and drugging people. The radio show host has now opined that the musician cannot run away from facing the consequences of his actions.

Charlamagne Tha God appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on June 5, and spoke about Diddy’s behavior with women, which has now led to him being federally investigated. Charlamagne Tha God, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, said:

“You got to deal with the consequences of your actions, period. You cannot run from yourself. I tell people that all the time, man. Like you know, I’m a big proponent of mental health, and the reason I am a big proponent of mental health and people doing the work on themselves is because a lot of people are dealing with a lot of unhealed trauma. They’re dealing with a lot of pain, a lot of hurt. And they end up projecting that on other people.”

Trending

The 45-year-old then went on to address his friendship with Combs by saying:

“I don’t know him personally, I know him from interviewing him. Of course, I’ve had conversations with him, but I’ve never hung out with him. I’ve never been to a Diddy party.”

Charlamagne Tha God then went on to opine that he felt the Bad Boy mogul was hurting, subsequently leading to him hurt other people.

Expand Tweet

“You cannot run from yourself”- Charlamagne Tha God appears on Piers Morgan’s show to address Diddy’s legal battles

Piers Morgan interviewed Charlamagne Tha God following this talk with Roger Bonds, a former bodyguard of Diddy. Bonds claimed that he was unaware of Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, holding surveillance footage of Combs physically assaulting her in 2016.

Bonds went on to opine that Combs was feeling apologetic about his actions now, purely because he was caught.

Addressing Combs' actions, Charlamagne Tha God said:

“I don’t care who you are. I don’t care if you’re P. Diddy, I don’t care if you’re Donald Trump, I don’t care how rich you are, I don’t care what race you are, you cannot run from yourself. Eventually your BS will catch up with you.”

McKelvey then stated in the interview that apart from Combs facing the legal ramifications of his actions, it is also important for society to understand the bigger problem of “women being treated like property” and “patriarchy” disrupting the nation.

McKelvey also appeared on The View last month, where he addressed the situation regarding Combs as well. The former claimed that the issue at hand was “domestic violence” and men projecting their “unhealed trauma” “onto other people.”

Meanwhile, Combs faced his seventh lawsuit in less than a year after plaintiff April Lampros accused him of s*xual assault between 1995 and 2001. She alleged that the incidents included r*pe and being forced to take ecstasy.

A few weeks ago, Combs was also met with another lawsuit by Crystal McKinney, who claimed that the rapper drugged and s*xually assaulted her in 2003.