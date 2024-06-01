What is the 50 Cent Diddy video game video? Internet reacts to viral 'I'm not coming home' PS5 TikTok video

A fake PlayStation 5 game "Diddy: I’m Not Coming Home," supposedly created by 50 Cent, has spread across social media like wildfire. In an extensive video, one can see missions like that of "Tupac Shakur's Driveby" and a “Free Burger” mission that is supposed to lure the Notorious B.I.G. into trying the secret recipe, among others. The video game shocked netizens, and they took to the internet to joke about it.

Diddy and 50 Cent have been feuding in the rap industry for decades. In 2006, 50 Cent released The Bomb track which included lyrics that claimed that Diddy had information about the 1997 murder of Notorious B.I.G. Most recently, 50 Cent announced he was developing a documentary series on Sean “Diddy” Combs that would investigate the recent s*xual and physical assault allegations against the rap mogul.

Yesterday, a user u/nelsne shared a YouTube video on the r/hiphop101 subreddit and stated, "50 Cent drops a real video game called, Diddy: I’m not coming home for PS5." In the attached link, one can see a game that requires players to go on various missions as Diddy, including:

“Host weekly "Pool Parties" at your apartment to scout the best potential prospects.”

The video game left Internet users shocked. Many took to social media to express their amazement at the same. A few reactions read:

“This would be wild. Homie had to much time,” one netizen commented.

“That settles it. 50 is the greatest troll in history. Solidified. Certified. STAMPED,” another user said.

“I’m fckin weak this sht is epic dawg,” another user stated.

Many users were impressed with the fake video game supposedly created by 50 Cent. Other comments read:

“If this is real 50 this is pettiness on another level Rick Ross and Drake can’t even contest,” a user said.

“I wanna see the engineers behind this mess,” another user noted.

“So your telling me diddy is this gen version of Jeffrey dalmer,” another netizen stated.

50 Cent himself has not commented on the fake video game at the time of writing this article. Regardless, many were floored by the same. Some tweets read:

“In all honesty, this game would do #’s especially if you got the interviews strictly for the game,” one person noted.

“At first, it was kind of funny now it seems like he’s obsessed with his man. Let me guess he hit your baby mama,” another X user stated.

As mentioned previously, the video game is not real as neither 50 Cent nor PlayStation have publicly spoken about the same.

Inside the Diddy: I'm Not Coming Home video game as it leaves the internet in a frenzy

The video game featured “Cream Chasers,” supposed to be Meek Mill. The name is a wordplay on the artist's popular mixtape Dreamchasers, and the mission is to "Make his dream chasing come true in exchange for dirt bike rides."

Some fans think this dig at Meek Mill is a reference to the rumors that he and Diddy share a relationship,

At one point, the character is singing in the video game:

“I never f**ked Diddy/ I never f**ked Drake/ All my life I’m not gay/ If I was I’d be riding with em on a dirt bike ‘till my back ache/ My stomach full, I’ve not ate/ Play with more balls than the NBA”

Although 50 Cent has not created a video game in reality, TMZ reported that 50 Cent's Diddy docuseries, produced by Television Studious and 50's G-Unit Films, was picked up by Netflix following a “massive bidding war” between many streaming services.

The documentary, reportedly titled Diddy Do It, will reportedly follow the s*xual assault allegations made against Combs. This includes lawsuits by multiple women, including his ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie Ventura, who alleged that she was s*x trafficked, r*ped, and drugged by Combs.

Details regarding how many episodes the series will feature and the release date are unavailable at the time of writing this article.