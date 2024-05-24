"He might boom his self" — 50 Cent urges Meek Mill to check on Diddy as he might be suicidal after new s*xual assault lawsuit

On May 23, rapper 50 Cent urged fellow rapper Meek Mills to check on his friend Sean "Diddy" Combs in the wake of a new s*xual assault lawsuit against the latter. On Thursday evening, 50 Cent took to Instagram to insinuate Diddy might kill himself as s*xual assault and abuse allegations continue to rack up against the hip-hop mogul.

Disclaimer: The following article contains mentions of suicide, abuse, s*xual assault, and rape which may be triggering for some. Readers' discretion is advised.

50 Cent took to Instagram to post a TMZ article covering the new accusations, with the caption:

“Damn man I have never seen anything like this before, if you cool with puffy call him. He might boom his self. Meeka check on ya man!”

This is the seventh s*xual assault allegation leveled against Diddy since his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, sued him for rape and a decadelong pattern of abuse in November 2023.

The rapper has consistently denied all allegations until CNN released a 2016 CCTV video that graphically showed him assaulting Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel on May 17, 2024. On May 19, Diddy posted an apology video on Instagram, asking for forgiveness for his "inexcusable" actions.

50 Cent's Diddy docuseries sold to Netflix in a bidding war

50 Cent has often taunted his rival Diddy for several years now. After the recent allegations and resurfaced assault video, his taunts against the Bad Boy Records founder have only increased.

In December, 50 Cent announced that he was working on a docuseries detailing his rival's misdeeds, including his multitude of s*xual assault, r*pe, human trafficking, and abuse allegations.

The multi-part docu-series, produced by the rapper’s G-Unit Film and Television Studios, is punnily titled Diddy Do It? 50 Cent also announced that all proceedings from the docu-series will go towards victims of s*xual assault and rape.

Expand Tweet

According to the Daily News, a "massive bidding war" between prominent streamers and network companies ensued, and Netflix emerged as the winner on May 21. An exact release date has not yet been announced, but the docu-series is expected to be released "sooner than later." On May 22, 50 Cent announced the news on X:

"TMZ use this fat boy picture of me because there doc went to Tubi LOL it’s ok guys we’re all making great television mines just happens to be the best! NETFLIX wins the bidding war but if more victims keep coming out I’m gonna need more episodes," he tweeted.

50 Cent publically showed his support for Cassie Ventura after the assault video

On May 23, 50 Cent showed his support for Cassie Ventura when she broke her silence for the first time since the assault video went public. The rapper expressed his desire to see her return to her music career, tweeting he couldn't "wait to hear new music" from the R&B singer.

This followed Ventura's public statement on Instagram, in which she thanked everyone for the "outpouring of love" she received since the video was released. She also asked people to believe in victims when they came forward for the first time.

“Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone," she added.

After Ventura's case was settled out of court for an undisclosed sum of money in November 2023, several women came forward with more abuse and assault allegations against Diddy.

According to All HipHop, in December, Joie Dickerson-Neal alleged he drugged and s*xually assaulted her in 1991. The next allegation came when Liza Gardner accused Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall of r*ping her and a friend in the early 1990s, when she was just 16 years old.

Following this, another unnamed person accused the rapper of gang-raping and trafficking her in 2003, when she was 17 years old. In February 2024, former Bad Boy producer Lil Rod filed a lawsuit accusing Puffy of s*xual harassment and assault, which included allegations of “s*x-trafficking parties.”

Days after the assault video, Crystal McKinney came forward and accused the rapper of drugging and assaulting her in 2003. On May 23, April Lampros filed a seventh consecutive lawsuit against Diddy, alleging he s*xually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

In addition to the above suits, Diddy is also the subject of a federal investigation for s*x trafficking allegations, which saw authorities raid his multi-million-dollar mansions in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25, 2024.