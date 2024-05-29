From public school to eyeglass brand: Businesses that cut ties with Diddy following allegations against him

In light of the rising abuse allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, aka Puffy, and the resurfaced Cassie Ventura assault video from 2016, several brands have reportedly distanced themselves from the troubled rapper.

In recent months, the rapper has faced seven separate assault and abuse allegations from different people, the first of which was Cassie Ventura, his on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend between 2007 and 2018.

Disclaimer: The following article contains mentions of rape, s*xual abuse and physical assault which may be triggering for some. Readers' discretion is adviced.

In November 2023, Ventura accused the rapper of rape and a decadelong pattern of abuse that began when she was 18 years old. The lawsuit was settled out of court for an undisclosed sum of money shortly, though Diddy's attorney noted that the settlement was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

Trending

Following this, several women came forward with varied allegations against Puffy, including s*xual harassment, rape, nonconsensual pornography, and s*x trafficking.

However, the rapper steadfastly denied these accusations until a 2016 video of him assaulting Cassie Ventura in the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, was released by CNN on May 17, 2024. Despite Diddy releasing a video on May 19 apologizing for his "inexcusable" actions, many companies have reportedly cut ties with the rapper.

A list of businesses that cut ties with Diddy following his many lawsuits

In November 2023, Capital Preparatory Harlem, a public, tuition-free charter school co-founded by Diddy in 2016, decided to end its partnership with the rapper. According to Us Weekly, the school's co-founder, Dr. Steve Perry, released a statement that said:

“Following a comprehensive evaluation, a decision has been made to end the partnership between Capital Preparatory Schools and Sean Combs. While this decision was not made lightly, we firmly believe it is in the best interest of our organization’s health and future.”

That same month, Diddy temporarily stepped down as chairman of Revolt TV, a TV network he co-founded in 2013. Four months later, he reportedly sold off all his shares in the network to an undisclosed buyer.

Revolt TV announced Puffy's departure on November 28, 2023, via Instagram, saying:

“While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

Empower Global, an online marketplace founded by Diddy in 2021 to support Black-owned businesses, reported that over 18 brands have pulled out of their service since Cassie Ventura's lawsuit.

According to People Magazine, African jewelry brand Fulaba, accessories brand House of Takura, footwear brand Rebecca Allen, shapewear line Nuudii System, and skincare brand Tsuri are among the few women-led businesses that cut ties with Empower Global, with their female founders unwilling to support Puffy in light of his recent misgivings.

According to USA Today, Annette Azan, CEO of Nuudii System, said:

“Nuudii System is a women’s brand, (owned and run by me and my two daughters). We believe women and stand in support of them. Frankly, we are sick of men trying to control our bodies and using their power to harm us.”

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses pulled out Diddy's Sean John range from their stores, reportedly replacing them with other brands at a similar price. The department store Macy's has also decided to stop selling the rapper's Sean John clothing line, ending a 25-year partnership.

Expand Tweet

Peloton, the exercise equipment company, announced in a private Facebook group that Diddy's music, including the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, has been removed from their platform as of May 2024.

Hulu dropped the production of a reality show documenting the lives of Diddy and his family in December 2023. The show was reportedly produced by James Corden’s production company, Fulwell 73.

In September 2023, New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave Puffy, a Harlem native, a key to New York City. However, in a recent interview with PIX11 on May 20, the mayor called the assault video "deeply disturbing" and claimed the committee was considering things and may rescind the key given to the rapper.

In addition to the seven lawsuits leveled against Diddy, the rapper is also involved in a federal s*x-trafficking investigation, which saw authorities raid his multi-million-dollar mansions in Los Angeles and Miami in March 2024.