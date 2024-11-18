Diddy's legal team calls out the feds, claims handwritten notes regarding defense strategies for upcoming trial were stolen

Diddy is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and his trial is scheduled for May 5 next year. According to the New York Daily News, his legal team approached the court on November 18, 2024, claiming that the rapper's notes for his attorneys had reportedly been stolen from the prison and they discovered the same on Friday, November 16.

The news comes after the prosecutors alleged that Diddy tried to get in touch with the witnesses to his case. Also known as Sean "Diddy" Combs, he was accused of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution following his arrest in September this year.

The latest claims about certain materials being taken away from prison were made by Sean's attorney Marc Agnifilo in the new legal documents obtained by TMZ. Notably, the notes included details such as defense witnesses and defense strategies to be used for the trial in 2025.

Diddy's legal team seeks details of the materials taken away from the prison

Agnifilo stated in the court documents that the federal prosecutors' actions violated his client's Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights. The notes were reportedly used to prevent Sean's release from prison.

Meanwhile, Sean's attorneys, including Teny Geragos and Anthony Ricco are now seeking answers on everything that happened. As reported by the New York Daily News on November 18, 2024, the legal team addressed the same in a statement that reads:

"We request an immediate hearing at which the Government shall provide answers to the following questions: First, who authorized a search of Mr. Combs' sleeping area, personal effects and paperwork? Second, who determined what paperwork to take? Third, who decided to give his paperwork to the United States Attorney's Office?"

The statement also featured the lawyers asking who provided the paperwork to the prosecutors and the individual who decided not to reveal to Sean's counsel that the US Attorney had received his notes. They additionally requested to disclose the materials that were allegedly taken from prison.

Prosecutors claim that Diddy is trying to influence the witnesses of his case

As mentioned, prosecutors claimed in a new court filing on November 16, 2024, that Sean was reportedly attempting to influence the witnesses associated with his case and he should be restricted from getting another bail hearing.

According to CNN, Sean has also tried to contact the alleged victims, trying to blackmail them from revealing anything at the court. The prosecutors said in a statement that Diddy attempted to avoid being monitored by them and reportedly used a third-party process to send messages to hundreds of people, including those who were not included in an approved contact list.

The prosecutors additionally stated that Sean tried to leak materials that could assist him in winning the case. They claimed that he allegedly launched social media campaigns "aimed at tainting the jury pool", including a video posted by his children on social media on November 5, 2024, as per BBC.

The video featured Sean talking to his children on call and the prosecutors addressed the same by saying:

"The defendant then monitored the analytics – i.e. audience engagement – and explicitly discussed with his family how to ensure that the video had his desired effect on potential jury members in this case."

Although Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges imposed against him, a report by BBC last month claimed that around two dozen lawsuits were filed against him, where he has been accused of s*xual assault.

