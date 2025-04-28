Disney Music Festival: Eurovision star Sam Ryder performs with critically ill children at Disneyland Paris

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, Eurovision star Sam Ryder gave a heartwarming performance with critically ill children at Disneyland Paris. Prior to the main performance, Sam, along with the kids, had a rehearsal at AIR Studios in Hampstead, London. For context, this studio has frequently been visited by stars like Adele, Sir Elton John, and Sir Paul McCartney, as well as bands like Coldplay.

According to reports by The Standard, the group rehearsed a track titled Viva La Musique. The children who performed with Sam Ryder included Eve Wilson, Jax Morris, Molly Townsend-Blazier, and Habiba Konate Naim.

According to reports by The Mirror, Sam described the experience as one of the most "meaningful" and "heartwarming" things he had ever done.

He added:

"They met as strangers and it was a joy to watch them become friends. The whole experience was so pure, and it's been a real honour that I will cherish forever."

The performance took place in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle to commemorate World Wish Day on April 29 and celebrate the Disney Music Festival. The music festival is reportedly set to continue till September 7, 2025.

The heartwarming performance was the outcome of a collaboration among Disneyland Paris, Make-A-Wish, and singer Sam Ryder.

More about the kids who performed alongside Sam Ryder at Disneyland Paris

The group of children who became a part of the Disneyland Paris performance with Sam Ryder included 16-year-old Eve Wilson from the South Coast of England. Wilson, who recently received admission to a dance college, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

Wilson revealed that she was excited to perform at Disneyland with Sam. According to ATV Today, she always dreamt of performing at Disney.

Nine-year-old Kent native Molly Townsend-Blazier was also a part of the team. On her sixth birthday, Molly was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukaemia. As per the outlet's reports, Molly's dad, Ian, said:

"It's been a challenging journey over the last two and a half, three years, with quite intensified chemo every day."

The third participant in the group was a nine-year-old North Ayrshire resident, Jax Morris. Jax was diagnosed with a rare genetic blood disease at the age of two. Doctors reportedly suggested that he wouldn't get into his teens without a bone marrow transplant. Jax, however, suffered from multiple complications after undergoing chemotherapy and the transplant.

ATV Today reported that these complications included viruses and autoimmune encephalitis, causing brain trauma and mobility impairments. While it was uncertain if he'd ever walk again, Jax remained quite hopeful.

13-year-old Habiba Konate Naim was the fourth participant to perform with Sam Ryder. Habiba, who was diagnosed with Williams Syndrome and also underwent a life-saving kidney transplant, seemed excited about the performance. Calling her "brave" and "confident", Habiba's mother revealed that she loved Disney.

As per ATV Today, Sam Ryder said that his collaboration with the Make-A-Wish charity has been "the best of humanity." Jason Suckley, representing Make-A-Wish UK, described the recent event at Disneyland Paris as something "so much more than a performance."

