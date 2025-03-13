DJ Akademiks claims Jay-Z sued his accuser and Tony Buzbee because it hurt his multi-billion dollar bid against bringing casinos to New York

DJ Akademiks claimed that Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, filed the lawsuit against Tony Buzbee and the woman who accused him of r*pe because the claims allegedly hurt his multi-billion dollar bid to open casinos in New York City.

Ad

For the unversed, an unnamed woman, referred to as Jane Doe, sued Jay-Z in December 2024, accusing him and fellow rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs of s*xually assaulting her when she was 13 at an MTV VMA afterparty in 2000. However, she dropped her case in February 2025. In March 2025, the rapper countersued her and her two attorneys, Tony Buzbee and David Fortney, for defamation.

During his March 3, Rumble livestream, DJ Akademiks shared his opinion about why Carter countersued his accuser and her attorneys, claiming the allegations may have hurt his multi-billion dollar business deal to bring casinos to NYC. The media personality claimed that Carter was allegedly appointed the face of the bid, saying:

Ad

Trending

"Jay-Z was in and the face of a billion dollar bid to try to go get casinos to come to New York City. He was the person... the biggest opposition they had of that effort was the fact that New York City residents felt like casinos were going to take away from their businesses and also people felt like it was going to interrupt their way of life."

Ad

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Akademiks claimed the allegations against Jay-Z might have affected his standing in the bid

During his recent Rumble livestream, DJ Akadmiks unpacked Jay-Z's countersuit against his accuser and her attorneys, claiming it was associated with the rapper's bid to bring casinos to New York.

He added that the bid needed a reputable face from New York City to represent them, claiming Carter was the perfect fit and alluding to the 2009 song, Empire State of Mind, an ode to New York.

Ad

"They needed a New Yorker with a good face, a good name, someone who is like them. Someone who, you know, I mean, "New York, concrete jungle," you need one of those guys. Jay-Z is that."

Akademiks continued that the winner of the bid has yet to be announced, claiming that Carter's alleged association with Diddy could hurt his chances of winning it.

Ad

The media personality also compared Carter's lawsuit to Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group for Not Like Us, claiming that both rappers decided to tackle their respective issues legally to protect their businesses and careers.

Jay-Z's accuser claimed Tony Buzbee "pushed" her to sue the rapper in a new recording

On March 3, 2024, Jay-Z countersued Jane Doe and her two attorneys, Tony Buzbee and David Fortney, for defamation. According to Variety, this came weeks after Doe dropped her lawsuit with prejudice, meaning she could not pursue it again if she wished to do so.

Ad

In the countersuit, the rapper claimed the allegations were “false” and “malicious,” and “strategically and tactically calculated and time to inflict maximum pain and suffering on Mr. Carter.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a signed affidavit at the time, Jane Doe stated that she still stood by her allegations despite withdrawing the lawsuit. She claimed she dropped her lawsuit because she was “frightened by the reaction of Jay-Z and his supporters”, adding that she had been approached by private investigators who asked her to sign a document retracting her accusations.

In the affidavit, Doe claimed the investigators had asked her whether Tony Buzbee coerced her into suing the rapper, which she had denied. However, on March 12, ABC News acquired a recording that saw Jane Doe confessing to the investigators that Tony Buzbee pushed her "towards going forward" with Carter. The investigators could also be heard asking:

Ad

"He [Carter] was just there, but he didn't have anything to do with any s*xual acts towards you?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jane Doe reportedly replied, "Yeah" to the above question. In a statement to ABC News, Buzbee dubbed the narrative that he "pushed" Doe to sue the rapper a "blatant lie," saying:

"As far as the suggestion that I pushed Jane Doe to bring a case against Jay Z - That is a blatant lie that is directly contrary to all the documentary evidence."

Ad

Jay-Z's case against Jane Doe and her attorneys is still ongoing at the time of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback