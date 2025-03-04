Jay-Z's accuser reportedly "terrified" after rapper's reps track her down to her home despite her identity being kept a secret

Rapper Jay-Z recently sued a Jane Doe on March 3, 2025, claiming that the defendant's allegations against him stemming from a prior lawsuit were "completely fabricated". The woman whose identity is not revealed previously filed a lawsuit in December 2024, against Hov claiming that he s*xually assaulted her.

However, Jane Doe's claims were directed by the rapper's legal team and NBC, resulting in her dropping the lawsuit. As per TMZ's report dated March 3, 2025, in new legal documents, the woman claimed that she was approached by 2 people near her house who told her they were investigators for one of Jay-Z's lawyers.

Jane Doe claimed that the alleged investigators tried to get her to sign an affidavit stating her s*xual assault claims against Hov were false, however, she refused. She added that the investigators questioned if her attorney, Tony Buzbee, pursued her to be his client and offered money to fabricate claims against Hov, which she denied.

Additionally, the woman alleged that her parents were approached by 2 investigators asking the same questions about her r*pe claims and attorney Tony Buzbee. Jane Doe commented on the alleged incident stating:

"I felt intimidated and terrified at being confronted by these two individuals on my doorstep, and that they knew my name and home address despite me being anonymous in the New York Action."

Jay-Z sues Jane Doe accusing her r*pe claims of being an 'evil conspiracy': Details explored

Jane Doe first filed her lawsuit against Diddy in October 2024, claiming that the Bad Boy Records founder and an unidentified male celebrity took turns s*xually assaulting her at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party when she was 13 years old. The woman revised her lawsuit in December 2024, naming Jay-Z as the unidentified male celebrity in her claims.

While the accuser dropped her lawsuit in February 2025, Hov filed a case against her on March 3, 2025, naming Jane Doe and her lawyers, David Fortney and Tony Buzbee. The lawsuit claims that the 3 defendants indulged in an "evil conspiracy" to extort money from him via a "wildly horrific" and "completely fabricated" allegation of r*ping the woman along with Diddy in 2000.

Additionally, Hov's lawsuit against Jane Doe mentions that his representatives recently contacted her and she reportedly confessed to having fabricated her allegations against Jay-Z. The rapper's lawsuit also mentions that Jane Doe's legal team persuaded her to repeat the claims during her interview with NBC News.

In the woman's NBC News interview dated December 2024, the portal pointed at multiple discrepancies in her account of s*xual assault. These discrepancies included the woman's father disputing her claim of being picked up by him in a vehicle after the assault. However, the woman's father mentioned that he lived far upstate at the time of the alleged assault and would remember commuting for over 5 hours to pick up his daughter.

Responding to Jay-Z's lawsuit, Jane Doe's attorney, Tony Buzbee, claimed that the rapper's investigators have been repeatedly threatening and harassing his client. Buzbee proceeded to call Hov's lawsuit another attempt to bully and intimidate Jane Doe, adding that they will be dealing with the case in due course. He also mentioned that his client continues to stand by her claims.

