DJ Mustard vs Gordo: Who has the bigger net worth? 

DJ Mustard and Gordo are in headlines for taking digs at each other on social media. It started with Gordo taking to X to throw shade on Mustard, claiming that the latter had unfollowed him on Instagram. In a tweet posted on April 14, Gordo wrote:
"Omg just noticed mustard unfollowed me on ig…. Sad day… 🥺 headlining chella must of got to his head."
This prompted Mustard to respond with another tweet that he posted on April 21. Mustard tagged Gordo in the tweet and wrote:
"Aint going back and forth with a nigga that's happy to change music on another n*ggas toilet seats. 😂. let’s just end it here i’m richer than you and have more hits than you..."
In a follow-up tweet, Mustard accused Gordo of being a guy who only wanted attention. Gordo, who produced Drake's Gimme A Hug, responded through a tweet in which he tagged Mustard and wrote:
"Imagine devoting your entire Coachella set to a guy that wouldn’t drive an hour to pop out for you cc: @mustard."
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gordo has a net worth of $8 million. Meanwhile, Mustard's net worth stands at $20 million.
Exploring the careers and net worths of Gordo and DJ Mustard amid their beef
Gordo, formerly known as Carnage, has been the producer of Drake's popular track Gimme A Hug. The Guatemalan-American DJ dropped his debut album titled Papi Gordo in 2015.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gordo had collaborated with several artists over the years. The list would include G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, ASAP Ferg, Lil Yachty, Hardwell, as well as Avicii. His latest album Diamante was released last year in July.
Gordo had previously worked with Drake when he dropped his track Sideways, which featured the Canadian rapper.
Meanwhile, DJ Mustard had a net worth of $20 million. Over the years, he has collaborated with several artists like Ty Dolla Sign and YG. He started gaining recognition in 2011, when Tyga dropped Rack City. Mustard was one of the producers of this single.
Mustard's debut album, titled 10 Summer, was released in 2014. His official debut mixtape, Ketchup, released in 2013, included guest features from many artists like Lil Snupe, YG, Kid Ink, Nipsey Hussle, Joe Moses, Clyde Carson, Dorrough, Dom Kennedy, and Lil Jon.
His latest studio album was titled Faith of a Mustard Seed, and was dropped in July 2024. One of his most prominent and successful productions would be Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us. The track was released last year but has been in headlines since then.
As for the recent beef between Gordo and DJ Mustard, it again shed light on the feud between Kendrick and Drake, which happened last year.