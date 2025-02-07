"Do the documentary now"— Fans react as Prince's Estate posts about the 'Vault' being freed after new agreement with Netflix

Prince's fans have taken to social media to express mixed reactions following the announcement that Netflix’s supposedly controversial six-part documentary about the late music icon will not be released.

The Prince Estate and Netflix confirmed on February 7, that they have reached a collective decision to shelve the documentary, initially directed by Ezra Edelman, and develop a new project instead. In a statement shared with Variety on February 6, Netflix said:

"The Prince Estate and Netflix have come to a mutual agreement that will allow the estate to develop and produce a new documentary featuring exclusive content from Prince’s archive. As a result, the Netflix documentary will not be released."

Trending

Shortly after the announcement, Prince’s official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a video with the caption: "The Vault Has Been Freed #FREE," which perhaps referred to unreleased music and footage of the artist. This news sparked passionate responses from Prince’s devoted followers, with reactions ranging from excitement about the estate’s new plans to disappointment over the canceled film.

The decision to cancel the documentary and pursue a new project has divided Prince’s fanbase. Some fans were supportive of the estate’s move, while others voiced disappointment over the lost opportunity to see an uncensored portrayal of the artist.

"Do the documentary now," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"If ya’ll knew any better he wouldn’t want any of this," another shared.

"Wait … Like a Prince-only streaming service? A direct-to-consumer model would've satisfied his standards for self-control of the catalog," said another fan.

Others expressed frustration that acclaimed filmmaker Ezra Edelman’s work would never see the light of day. Some other fans were excited about the possibility of unreleased music from Prince’s archive.

"This is upsetting. Ezra Edelman is a profoundly talented filmmaker, and blocking the release of his film is anti-art," one fan wrote.

"Better be songs we’ve never heard before, do not remix or add certain artists to these songs pleaser!" another fan tweeted.

"TELL US WHAT THIS MEANS, UR PLAYING WITH OUR EMOTIONS," another fan wrote.

Netflix cancels Ezra Edelman’s documentary on Prince

Expand Tweet

Director Ezra Edelman, known for his award-winning documentary O.J.: Made in America, had been working on the Prince project for four years. According to sources close to the production received by Variety, Edelman was given extensive access to Prince's archives and initially signed a deal to deliver a six-hour series.

However, he reportedly submitted nine hours of footage, which allegedly violated the agreement and allowed the estate to withhold music rights.

According to USA Today, concerns about the documentary arose in mid-2024 when representatives for Prince’s estate raised issues with the first cut, citing "dramatic" factual inaccuracies and "sensationalized" portrayals of events from Prince’s life.

A New York Times report from September 2024 revealed that the documentary featured testimonies from Prince’s ex-girlfriends, including allegations of physical and emotional abuse, as well as details about his childhood and personal relationships. Despite its controversial nature, many fans were eager to see the documentary for its raw portrayal of Prince’s life.

With the Netflix documentary canceled, the Prince Estate is moving forward with plans to produce a new documentary using exclusive content from Prince’s extensive archive. Details about the new project have not yet been revealed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback