HBO has announced that it has started production on a documentary about Barry Bonds . The project includes executive producer Ezra Edelman, best known for his work on "O.J: Made in America."

Other well-known industry professionals working on this documentary are Connor Schell and Libby Geist. They are best known for creating ESPN's "30 for 30" and creating episodes for the docuseries "The Last Dance," documenting Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls.

The documentary will cover the career of one of the greatest and most controversial professional athletes ever. From his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates to his rise as one of the most-feared hitters to step in the box.

The documentary will also focus on his steroid use, which has kept him out of the Hall of Fame. Bonds' participation in the documentary is still up in the air. Either way, this will be one baseball fans won't want to miss.

"Glad the GOAT is getting one," one fan tweeted.

"Oh this is gonna be fire," another fan tweeted.

Baseball fans can't wait to see this new Barry Bonds documentary. He took the baseball world by storm with his abilities at the plate. The rate and distance that he hit home runs was something nobody had seen before.

The story will be told with old interviews and archival footage of Bonds during his playing days. The documentary is set to be a behind-the-scenes look at Bonds' career, giving fans a better look at his whole story.

Barry Bonds was a lightning rod

Barry Bonds

No matter how one feels about him, one can't deny the energy surrounding Barry Bonds as he stepped into the batter's box. All attention was on him, much like Aaron Judge last season.

Bonds was a seven-time MVP and 14-time All-Star. His MLB list of awards and accomplishments resembles a shopping list more than anything else.

After his playing days, he tried his hand as a coach. He spent some time with the San Francisco Giants as a roving spring training instructor. The following year, he joined the Miami Marlins as their hitting coach.

He's been relatively quiet since then, so this documentary comes at a perfect time. It will be great for old fans to get a reminder of the player he was and for new fans to understand the enigma he was. No release date has been set for the film, so we will keep our eyes on that.

