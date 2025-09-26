Doja Cat 'Vie': Where to stream, Tracklist, features, and more explored

Doja Cat released her fifth studio album, Vie, on Friday, September 26. The singer said that this album is all about love, and she uses retro pop, with a big focus on 80s themes.Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is known for her combination of rap and melody, and Vie traverses themes of pop. Its leading track is Jealous Type, which was released on August 21, 2025. She also performed the song at the 2025 MTV VMAs with saxophonist Kenny G.Vie features 15 tracks and just one feature, i.e., SZA on Take Me Dancing. Doja has written the lyrics for the entire album, and it was recorded at Miraval Studios in France. Here are the 15 tracks from Vie in order:CardsJealous TypeAaahh Men!Couples TherapyGorgeousStrangerAll MineTake Me Dancing (feat. SZA)Lipstain Silly! Fun! Acts of Service Make It Up One More Time Happy Come BackVie is available for streaming on all major platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and more. Also Read: Why is Doja Cat defending her status as a rapper amid fan debate?Doja Cat explains the cover of her new album, Vie2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)On September 22, Doja shared a post on her Instagram account about the cover for her album, Vie. It showed her in a white dress, with an open yellow parachute on her back, which appears to be stuck on a tree.In the caption, the singer-songwriter explained that the album is about love, taking the leap of faith, wisdom, and happiness. She wrote:&quot;Falling in love is putting trust in the hands of yourself and others. The yellow parachute represents curiosity, happiness, and adventure. Flying you towards new experiences and scenes, taking a leap of faith, and holding no bounds.&quot; &quot;The tree represents life and wisdom. Giving you a sense of safety within its branches, but the pain from the fall teaches you that those scratches can be healed. You don’t have to hit the ground. Love grows upward but more importantly down. It’s the roots that keep you steady. This is the cover of my album,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVie is Doja Cat's first album since the 2023 rap album, Scarlet.Doja Cat opens up on working with Jack Antonoff on VieJack Antonoff is one of the producers on Vie with Doja. The Say So singer spoke about working with him in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, which was released on April 22. She said:“I’m working with Jack Antonoff and working with a person that’s new in my life. And so it’s the grappling with talking about something personal and creating something fresh, and then getting to know someone new, and then all of these things fell together really naturally. He’s been such a wonderful person to work with.”Along with her new album, Doja has also announced her Ma Vie World Tour. Currently, she has announced shows in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The tour will begin in Auckland on November 18 and end in Taiwan on September 21.The singer is also set to perform on Saturday Night Live on October 4.Also Read: Win, Labubus, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, &amp; more: 6 viral KATSEYE moments from MTV VMAs 2025