Doja Cat 'Vie': Where to stream, Tracklist, features, and more explored

By Aditya Singh
Modified Sep 26, 2025 08:11 GMT
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

Doja Cat released her fifth studio album, Vie, on Friday, September 26. The singer said that this album is all about love, and she uses retro pop, with a big focus on 80s themes.

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is known for her combination of rap and melody, and Vie traverses themes of pop. Its leading track is Jealous Type, which was released on August 21, 2025. She also performed the song at the 2025 MTV VMAs with saxophonist Kenny G.

Vie features 15 tracks and just one feature, i.e., SZA on Take Me Dancing. Doja has written the lyrics for the entire album, and it was recorded at Miraval Studios in France. Here are the 15 tracks from Vie in order:

  1. Cards
  2. Jealous Type
  3. Aaahh Men!
  4. Couples Therapy
  5. Gorgeous
  6. Stranger
  7. All Mine
  8. Take Me Dancing (feat. SZA)
  9. Lipstain
  10. Silly! Fun!
  11. Acts of Service
  12. Make It Up
  13. One More Time
  14. Happy
  15. Come Back

Vie is available for streaming on all major platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Doja Cat explains the cover of her new album, Vie

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

On September 22, Doja shared a post on her Instagram account about the cover for her album, Vie. It showed her in a white dress, with an open yellow parachute on her back, which appears to be stuck on a tree.

In the caption, the singer-songwriter explained that the album is about love, taking the leap of faith, wisdom, and happiness. She wrote:

"Falling in love is putting trust in the hands of yourself and others. The yellow parachute represents curiosity, happiness, and adventure. Flying you towards new experiences and scenes, taking a leap of faith, and holding no bounds."
"The tree represents life and wisdom. Giving you a sense of safety within its branches, but the pain from the fall teaches you that those scratches can be healed. You don’t have to hit the ground. Love grows upward but more importantly down. It’s the roots that keep you steady. This is the cover of my album," she added.
Vie is Doja Cat's first album since the 2023 rap album, Scarlet.

Doja Cat opens up on working with Jack Antonoff on Vie

Jack Antonoff is one of the producers on Vie with Doja. The Say So singer spoke about working with him in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, which was released on April 22. She said:

“I’m working with Jack Antonoff and working with a person that’s new in my life. And so it’s the grappling with talking about something personal and creating something fresh, and then getting to know someone new, and then all of these things fell together really naturally. He’s been such a wonderful person to work with.”
Along with her new album, Doja has also announced her Ma Vie World Tour. Currently, she has announced shows in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The tour will begin in Auckland on November 18 and end in Taiwan on September 21.

The singer is also set to perform on Saturday Night Live on October 4.

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Aditya Singh
